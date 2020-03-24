Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : High-Grade iNEMO Sensors from STMicroelectronics Deliver Machine-Learning Core Efficiencies for Industrial and Consumer Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:23am EDT
STMicroelectronics is extending the benefits of its motion-detection machine-learning core (MLC) technologies into industrial and high-end consumer applications with the latest ISM330DHCX and LSM6DSRX 6-axis iNEMO™ inertial measurement units (IMU).

The MLC performs basic AI pre-processing of motion data using about 0.001 times the power a typical microcontroller (MCU) would consume to complete the same task. As a result, IMUs featuring this IP can offload the host MCU, enabling longer battery runtime, lower maintenance, and reduced size and weight in context-aware and motion-sensing devices.

Following the launch of the first MLC-enhanced commercial IMU last year, ST's LSM6DSRX and ISM330DHCX are ready for high-end consumer and industrial applications such as augmented/virtual reality, drone flight controls, dead-reckoning navigation systems, disk-antenna positioning systems, fleet management, container-tracking devices, and dynamic inclinometers for industrial vehicles. The consumer-grade LSM6DSRX contains a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis digital gyroscope with extended full-scale angular-rate range up to ±4000dps and leading-edge performance in temperature and time. The industrial-grade ISM330DHCX comes with 10-year product-longevity assurance and is specified from -40°C to 105°C, with embedded temperature compensation for superior stability.

In each device, the MLC interacts with integrated finite-state machine (FSM) logic, which can run simple repetitive algorithms like counting steps, hits, or rotations at lower power than is possible in a microcontroller. The FSM signals to the main controller after detecting a preset number of events or after a defined time has elapsed.

Both devices are in production now. The ISM330DHCX is available as a 14-lead plastic land grid array (LGA) device. Please visitwww.st.com/inemo-mlc-pr for further information. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aA REMARKABLE PLACE PRODUCES OUTSTANDING PEOPLE : The Influence of Guang'an on Deng Xiaoping
BU
04:05aRATIONAL AG : Rational AG grows successfully in 2019 - Impact of coronavirus on 2020 not predictable at present, therefore no forecast is possible - Long-term prospects remain positive
EQ
04:03aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : 21 Day Lockdown and Suspension of Production Guidance
PU
04:03aPT VALE INDONESIA TBK : Penundaan Rapat Umum Pemegang Saham Tahunan
PU
04:03aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank of Scotland Report & Accounts 2019 Published
PU
04:03aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Detailed trading review including COVID-19 update
PU
04:03aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank Report & Accounts 2019 Published
PU
04:03aANGLING DIRECT : Covid-19 Update 24th March 2020
PU
04:03aSCHAFFNER : introduces ecosine® max series...
PU
04:03aSECO/WARWICK S A : International machine tool manufacturer brings its heat treatment in-house to improve control, manage costs and streamline production
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : Receives Emergency Use Authorization for BIOFIRE® COVID-19 Test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group