Edom Technology : High-Reliability Quartz Crystals from Diodes Incorporated Withstand Harsh Conditions in Automotive Applications

09/11/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduced a series of automotive-compliant timekeeping crystals that withstand harsh operating conditions to ensure outstanding accuracy and reliability in tire-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), infotainment, telematics, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Capable of sustained operation at centrifugal forces up to 1500g, the new XRQ crystals pass the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J2657 specification for TPMS, now a mandatory safety feature for new cars marketed in territories worldwide. The XRQ series crystals are resistant to shocks up to 8000g, which is significantly higher than the standard (1500g). They also surpass industry-standard JIS-C0044 drop tests by surviving falls of up to 1.2 meters.

XRQ crystals meet the requirements of ultrasonic welding manufacturing processes, which is cleaner than traditional processes and used when manufacturing hermetically sealed objects, such as a TPMS. The process can be used to produce automotive components that must provide superior precision and reliability.

The XRQ series is suitable for automotive applications, both under-the-hood and in passenger-compartment locations. It is AEC-Q200 qualified and available in Grade 1 (-40°C to 125°C), Grade 2 (-40°C to 105°C), and Grade 3 (-40°C to 85°C) temperature ranges. XRQ devices are PPAP capable and are manufactured in IATF16949 certified facilities.

Three standard sizes are available. XR32Q variants in the 3.2mm × 2.5mm outline are available in frequencies from 12MHz to 66MHz. 2.5mm × 2.0mm XR25Q devices are available from 16MHz to 66MHz, and the 2.0mm × 1.6mm XR20Q from 24MHz to 66MHz. The ceramic surface-mount packages are seam-sealed for hermeticity and mechanical integrity.

Further information is available atwww.diodes.com. (Source: Diodes website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 03:31:02 UTC
