Edom Technology : High-Side Power Switches for USB Ports from Diodes Incorporated cover Power Delivery and Fast Role Swap

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced the introduction of the AP22815 and AP22615 3A single-channel high-side power switches for USB ports and other hot-swap applications. These devices are designed to provide protection for any sensitive electronic equipment that is used in a hot-swap situation, such as USB peripherals or external storage devices.

The highly integrated high-side switches provide extensive port protection with auto-recovery, including over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and over-temperature. In addition they feature controlled rise-time and under-voltage lock-out, as well as a discharge function for external storage capacitors.

Based on an N-channel MOSFET and Diodes Incorporated's patented copper-pillar packaging technology to achieve an exceptionally low on-resistance, the power switches feature a wide input voltage range of 3.0V to 5.0V and an adjustable limited load current of up to 4.0A (AP22615 only). With a low RDS(ON) of just 40mΩ and high ESD protection (2kV human body model, 200V machine model), the AP22815/615 are integrated load switches that are well-suited for a range of applications, including notebooks, netbooks, tablets, set-top boxes, USB chargers, and other consumer electronics.

As well as having integrated load-current limiting, which is adjustable in the AP22615, the high-side power switches are fully compliant with the USB power delivery and fast-role swap specifications. This ensures that the internal power transistor will detect and react to the presence or absence of a power rail within 150µs, thereby supporting the hot-swapping of USB power sinks and sources without resulting in any disruption to the consumer experience.

Both devices feature an enable (which can be specified to be active-high or active-low) and a dedicated flag output that signals a fault condition. To accommodate devices with high load capacitance, a 7ms deglitch period is built in to the devices, to avoid false triggers.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com