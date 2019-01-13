Log in
Edom Technology : Hybrid Protection Module Guards Valuable Consumer Electronics from Sustained Overcurrents and Overvoltages

01/13/2019 | 11:24am EST

Low capacitance solution in 0201 footprint extends breakdown voltage range from 3.3V to 36V


Littelfuse, Inc. today introduced the first of a series of bidirectional TVS Diode Arrays (SPA® Diodes) designed to protect high-end consumer and wearable electronics from damaging ESD-generating events. The SP1333-01UTG, the first TVS Diode Array in the SP1333 Series, with a breakdown voltage 3.3V, incorporates back-to-back diodes fabricated using a proprietary silicon avalanche technology. This back-to-back configuration provides symmetrical data line protection from ESDs up to ±30kV, safely absorbing repetitive ESD strikes without performance degradation. Low clamping voltages allow the SP1333 Series to tolerate surges >5A, for extended operating life for the electronics they protect.

Typical applications for SP1333 Series TVS Diode Arrays include:

  • Mobile / smartphones,
  • portable medical devices,
  • MP3/PMP devices,
  • portable navigation devices,
  • small size panels
  • tablets, and
  • point of sale terminals.
'The SP1333 Series completes our portfolio of TVS Diode Arrays in compact 0201 packages, which now covers the full breakdown voltage range from 3.3V to 36V,' said Tim Micun, Business Development Manager, TVS Diode Arrays (SPA Diodes) at Littelfuse. 'This addition to the line simplifies the designer's job by eliminating the need to source devices for this breakdown voltage from another vendor.'

SP1333 Series TVS Diode Arrays offer these key benefits:

  • Low capacitance (just 10pF per I/O) helps preserve signal integrity and minimizes data losses.
  • Very low (
  • A combination of high (>5A) surge tolerance and ±30kV ESD protection for more robust protection against electrical threats.

Availability

SP1333 Series TVS Diode Arrays are available in a surface-mount 0201DFN package in tape & reel format in quantities of 15,000. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:23:03 UTC
