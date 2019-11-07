Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : Keyssa Announces Multi-year Engagement to Incorporate Keyssa's Contactless Connectivity into Fujitsu Client Computing's Line of Docking Tablets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:30pm EST
Campbell, California - November 6, 2019 - Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced a multi-year strategic engagement to incorporate Keyssa's solid-state contactless connectors into Fujitsu Client Computing, Ltd.'s (FCCL's) line of commercial docking tablets sold by Fujitsu Ltd. By incorporating Keyssa's contactless connectors in both tablet and dock, FCCL increases the reliability of device-to-device connectivity, especially in environments where traditional mechanical connectors or pogo pins can be damaged with everyday use. The first Keyssa-enabled FCCL products are expected to be in the market at the end of 2019.

'We are extremely excited to be working with FCCL, a leader in commercial docking tablets. FCCL's connectivity needs are squarely aligned with Keyssa's contactless connector technology,' said John LeMoncheck, president, Keyssa. 'The exposed connectors in docking products, especially those used in commercial applications, are constantly subjected to environmental hazards like water, grease, and dirt to name a few. Connector reliability is a very real problem and one that Keyssa's embedded connector technology addresses head on.'

Keyssa's KSS104M solid-state connectors can be safely tucked inside the skin of products and can transmit and receive data at extremely fast data rates, at speeds up to 6Gbps, simply by two devices 'touching' each other. KSS104M connectors are designed to run standard protocols, including USB SS, DisplayPort, PCIe, V-by-One®, Ethernet, as well as low-speed protocols, with a very small footprint (3mm x 3mm).

'FCCL's line of commercial docking tablets sell to a wide range of markets, including education, retail, banking and insurance,' said Hiroyasu Takeda, COO of Fujitsu Client Computing, Ltd. 'But even these seemingly safe environments can be extremely challenging for traditional mechanical connectors, resulting in inoperable docking situations. Keyssa's contactless connectivity solves a major issue for our customers and greatly improves the reliability of our entire product line of docking tablets.'

Keyssa's contactless connector technology can be found in a variety of applications and market segments, including mobile and computing products, displays, medical equipment, automotive connectivity, factory automation and data center. Learn more by visiting Keyssa's website at www.keyssa.com.
About Keyssa

Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. developed its breakthrough Kiss Connectivity solution, based on a proprietary solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer - securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa has reinvented the connector. Keyssa has design wins in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, display, automotive, medical, and factory automation. Keyssa is managed by an experienced team of multidisciplinary technologists and standards experts. Learn more at www.keyssa.com.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 02:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pWRIGHT MEDICAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Wright Medical Group N.V. - WMGI
BU
09:49pRIO SILVER : Announces Close of Oversubscribed Private Placement
AQ
09:49pKT : 3Q Net Profit Fell 11% on Year
DJ
09:47pIBERIABANK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of IBERIABANK Corporation - IBKC
BU
09:46pChina, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
RE
09:45pWhite Rock Minerals Ltd AGM Presentation with 2019 Highlights
AW
09:44pCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. - CETV
BU
09:40pGILEAD SCIENCES : United States sues Gilead for patent violation on HIV prevention drugs
AQ
09:40pEnviva Thanks Alabama Department of Environmental Management for Opportunity to Hear from Community Ahead of Proposed Pellet Plant Construction in Sumter County
BU
09:40pUPDATE : Nozomi Networks Ranked 44th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil drops on doubts U.S.-China trade deal will be signed soon, rising U.S. stockpiles
4AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group