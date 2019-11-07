Edom Technology : Keyssa Announces Multi-year Engagement to Incorporate Keyssa's Contactless Connectivity into Fujitsu Client Computing's Line of Docking Tablets

Campbell, California - November 6, 2019 - Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced a multi-year strategic engagement to incorporate Keyssa's solid-state contactless connectors into Fujitsu Client Computing, Ltd.'s (FCCL's) line of commercial docking tablets sold by Fujitsu Ltd. By incorporating Keyssa's contactless connectors in both tablet and dock, FCCL increases the reliability of device-to-device connectivity, especially in environments where traditional mechanical connectors or pogo pins can be damaged with everyday use. The first Keyssa-enabled FCCL products are expected to be in the market at the end of 2019.

'We are extremely excited to be working with FCCL, a leader in commercial docking tablets. FCCL's connectivity needs are squarely aligned with Keyssa's contactless connector technology,' said John LeMoncheck, president, Keyssa. 'The exposed connectors in docking products, especially those used in commercial applications, are constantly subjected to environmental hazards like water, grease, and dirt to name a few. Connector reliability is a very real problem and one that Keyssa's embedded connector technology addresses head on.'

Keyssa's KSS104M solid-state connectors can be safely tucked inside the skin of products and can transmit and receive data at extremely fast data rates, at speeds up to 6Gbps, simply by two devices 'touching' each other. KSS104M connectors are designed to run standard protocols, including USB SS, DisplayPort, PCIe, V-by-One®, Ethernet, as well as low-speed protocols, with a very small footprint (3mm x 3mm).

'FCCL's line of commercial docking tablets sell to a wide range of markets, including education, retail, banking and insurance,' said Hiroyasu Takeda, COO of Fujitsu Client Computing, Ltd. 'But even these seemingly safe environments can be extremely challenging for traditional mechanical connectors, resulting in inoperable docking situations. Keyssa's contactless connectivity solves a major issue for our customers and greatly improves the reliability of our entire product line of docking tablets.'

Keyssa's contactless connector technology can be found in a variety of applications and market segments, including mobile and computing products, displays, medical equipment, automotive connectivity, factory automation and data center. Learn more by visiting Keyssa's website at www.keyssa.com.

About Keyssa

Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. developed its breakthrough Kiss Connectivity solution, based on a proprietary solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer - securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa has reinvented the connector. Keyssa has design wins in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, display, automotive, medical, and factory automation. Keyssa is managed by an experienced team of multidisciplinary technologists and standards experts. Learn more at www.keyssa.com.