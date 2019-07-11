Log in
Edom Technology : Lattice Semiconductor Wins AI Breakthrough Award

07/11/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Lattice sensAI Stack Named Best AI-Based Solution for Engineering


Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
(NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company's popular Lattice sensAI™ solutions stack was named 'Best AI-Based Solution for Engineering' in the 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards. The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize top companies, technologies, products, and services in the field of artificial intelligence and annually attracts over 1,500 nominations from all over the world.

The Lattice sensAI stack, which delivers 10x performance boost in itslatest release, accelerates implementation of low power (1 mW - 1 W), always-on artificial intelligence (AI) functionality in smart devices operating at the Edge. A comprehensive hardware and software solution, sensAI combines modular hardware platforms, neural network IP cores, software tools for development, reference designs, demos, and custom design services into a compelling solution for deploying AI inferencing and machine learning capabilities in small footprint, power-sensitive devices.

'We are honored to receive recognition for our efforts in helping developers seamlessly deliver Edge AI solutions,' said Deepak Boppana, Senior Director of Segment and Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. 'Our sensAI stack helps our customers easily add low power AI and ML capabilities to their designs so they can quickly capitalize on the growing demand for Edge AI support in multiple markets.'

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 08:07:08 UTC
