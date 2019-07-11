Log in
Edom Technology : Launch of module accelerates development of ultra-sonic water meters

07/11/2019

New ultrasonic water flow measurement module from China's iESLab incorporates ams TDC-GP30 sensor chip to provide high accuracy, low power consumption and long operating lifetime


To meet the growing demand for ultrasonic water meters in the European market, ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sen-sor solutions, today announced the availability of a new module which provides a complete hard-ware and software blueprint for an ultrasonic flow sensor, the key element of the next generation of long-life, low-power water meters.

The adoption of ultrasonic water meters in the European market is expected to accelerate rapidly in the next three years, as they offer a longer operating lifetime and higher reliability than conven-tional mechanical water meters, while consuming less power and measuring slowly flowing water as much as ten times more accurately.

The module, the IA-UWM-2-GP30-DN20 from Chinese metering equipment manufacturer iESLab, is based on the ams TDC-GP30 ultrasonic flow sensor chip. The TDC-GP30 performs precise timing measurements and calculates accurate flow measurements based on the transmission time of ultrasonic signals in moving water.

The IA-UWM-2-GP30-DN20 ultrasonic flow sensor unit is comprised of ultrasonic transducers and a spool piece assembled alongside a TDC-GP30 in a robust enclosure. The release of the module provides meter manufacturers with a ready-made, calibrated ultrasonic sensing unit which offers proven flow measurement performance, saving them from developing their own ultrasonic sensor technology and reducing the time to market for new ultrasonic water meter products.

The iESLabs IA-UWM-2-GP30-DN20 ultrasonic flow sensing module is available now from author-ized distributors.
Read more

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 08:07:08 UTC
