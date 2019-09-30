Log in
Edom Technology : Marvell Achieves Strategic ASPICE Level 2 Automotive Certification

09/30/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

Delivers high-quality automotive software with secure and reliable next generation Ethernet solutions for mission critical applications


Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that its automotive Ethernet switch software has achieved Automotive SPICE® Level 2 certification. This accreditation underscores Marvell's commitment to providing world-class automotive software capabilities and processes. Specifically, ASPICE Level 2 provides car manufacturers the confidence to employ Marvell's software in crucial applications spanning, Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), L3/L4 Autonomous Drive (AD) as well as secure central gateways.

Automotive SPICE, Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination, has been developed by a combination of special interest groups within the Automotive Special Interest Group (SIG), a special interest group of Automotive OEM, the Procurement Forum and the SPICE User Group to address the software development needs of the automotive industry. To achieve this certification, Marvell went through a rigorous process and improved its software development capabilities over the past three years. The ASPICE Level 2 certification was evaluated and completed by Vector Consulting Services, an independent third-party organization based in Germany.

'Our achievement of ASPICE Level 2 reflects Marvell's commitment to providing our customers with industry proven, high performing, innovative automotive platforms,' said Will Chu, vice president and general manager of the Automotive Business Unit at Marvell. 'Marvell is proud to have received this prestigious distinction, particularly versus our primary Ethernet competitors who lack such embedded software capabilities. At a higher level, our multi-year investments are positioning Marvell to become the leader in the automotive Ethernet connectivity market and accelerate the future of intelligent driving.'

'The achievement of Automotive SPICE Level 2 is an important step in Marvell's roadmap development. The team of the assessed firmware development is convinced of the value of using ASPICE best practices. In the assessment, the results show that processes, methods and tools are implemented and working to deliver a state-of-the-art automotive product,' said Dr. Oliver Plan, Competent SPICE assessor at Vector Consulting Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.marvell.com/automotive/ethernet/88q5050/. (Source:Marvell website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:52:00 UTC
