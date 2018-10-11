Log in
Edom Technology : Marvell Offers Broad Portfolio of True Wi-Fi 6 Solutions

10/11/2018 | 04:28am CEST

Marvell Wi-Fi 6 solutions are fully 802.11ax compliant and deliver unprecedented performance and flexibility for the enterprise, home and automobile


Marvell® (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its fully compliant 802.11ax products will be branded Wi-Fi 6 as introduced earlier by Wi-Fi Alliance®. The 802.11ax standard significantly improves reliability and performance for the upload and download of data, especially in ever-increasing user dense environments such as the workplace, home and automobile. Marvell offers a full portfolio of true Wi-Fi 6 solutions - including 8x8, 4x4 and 2x2 radios - targeted at enterprise and retail access points, carrier gateways, automotive and premium home markets.

In the race to be the first to market with Wi-Fi 6 products, some companies are offering draft solutions which claim compliance but fall short of the complete 802.11ax requirements, causing market confusion, incompatibilities and early obsolescence. A complete implementation of Wi-Fi 6 will deliver the highest throughput and lowest latency by enabling multiple users to simultaneously transfer data for both upload and download. The Marvell Wi-Fi 6 solutions fully implement MU-MIMO and OFDMA for upload and download and deliver the highest performance for the user.

'In December, Marvell announced the sampling of the industry's most complete 802.11ax wireless solutions. We are now in early production of these products which fully implement Wi-Fi 6 for the industry's highest performance,' said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor.

'Consumers are demanding smarter, faster and higher bandwidth wireless systems able to cope with the new data intensive applications and services they have come to expect 24/7 access to. Businesses need to ensure they are thoroughly vetting the technologies they deploy to ensure they satisfy both the MU-MIMO and OFDMA criteria that these new Wi-Fi 6 technologies will demand,' said Andrew Zignani, senior analyst at ABI Research.

'Wi-Fi Alliance is pleased to see one of our long-time members, Marvell, supporting Wi-Fi 6,' said Kevin Robinson, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. 'Using Wi-Fi 6 terminology in products will help users better understand the experience they should expect to receive from Wi-Fi.'

For more information about the industry's most complete Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, please visit: https://www.marvell.com/wireless/wifi6

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:27:01 UTC
