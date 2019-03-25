Log in
Edom Technology : Marvell QLogic FC HBAs Achieve 16th Consecutive Year of Market Leadership

03/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT

QLogic Portfolio Remains the #1 Choice for Enterprise Data Centers Worldwide


Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that its QLogic® Fibre Channel (FC) technology is in its 16th consecutive year of global market share leadership as confirmed within Crehan Research's Q4 2018 Quarterly Market Share Report. According to this report, Marvell® QLogic Fibre Channel solutions held a majority of the global revenue share in 2018. Marvell's leadership is underpinned by QLogic's strong brand allegiance, unparalleled product performance, a large installed base of customers demanding extraordinary reliability and a long track record of innovations and industry firsts over successive FC generations.

The Fibre Channel market is driven by the persistent adoption of storage area networks (SANs) and broad scale upgrades to 16GFC and 32GFC speeds. Through its proven Enhanced Gen 5 (16GFC) and Gen 6 (32GFC) product portfolio, Marvell continues its role as the undisputed technology leader in Fibre Channel adapters. These solutions are designed to push the envelope of performance, scalability and manageability requirements in virtualized and mission critical environments, NVMe accelerated storage platforms and new SAN architectures.

'Fibre Channel continues to be the most prevalent technology for storage fabrics due to its reliability, performance and implementation ease,' said Vikram Karvat, vice president and general manager, Server Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. 'With over 20 million ports shipped, more enterprise data centers have chosen to entrust their storage fabric interconnects to QLogic Fibre Channel technology than any other solution, making us the industry's most accepted and deployed FC HBA solution provider for 16 consecutive years and counting.'

For further information on Marvell QLogic Fibre Channel products, please visit https://www.marvell.com/fibre-channel-adapters-and-controllers/.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:29:11 UTC
