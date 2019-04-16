Log in
Edom Technology : Melexis extends its third generation of Triaxis® Hall position sensors with dual-output option

04/16/2019 | 04:13am EDT

Second output helps reduce size, space and power in automotive applications.


Melexis announces the MLX90374, the latest addition to its third generation of Triaxis® Hall sensors, and the first to offer multiple outputs from a monolithic device. With dual outputs for the sensed motion, the MLX90374 can remove the need for a second position sensor in a range of applications.

Based on Melexis' proprietary 3D Hall sensing technology, the MLX90374 provides the absolute position of a moving magnet, covering 360° rotation and linear displacement. It achieves this in a single chip solution, through the integration of a magnetic front-end, ADC and DSP, along with a temperature sensor and signal conditioning block for an optional external sensor. The monolithic MLX90374 provides two independently configurable output stages, the primary output can encode position data in either SENT or PWM, the second output provides position data encoded as a 12-bit PWM signal. The second output of the MLX90374 ABB can optionally operate as a switch signal with programmable thresholds, while the MLX90374 ABC variant features an additional third output that is also configured as a switch. Each of the outputs is powered by the on-chip DSP and takes either the on-chip magnetic data as its source or an external sensor input.

With ISO 26262 ASIL C (SEooC) readiness, an ambient operating temperature range of up to +160°C and low thermal drift, the MLX90374 is ideal for automotive applications such as transmission range selection (TRS) sensing or inhibitor switches. It can also be used to detect the position of pedals, steering wheel or seat height, as well as in the drivetrain.

The flexibility offered by the MLX90374 is matched by its performance. A lower flux density requirement over previous generations of Triaxis® products enables smaller and lower cost magnets to be used. The low degradation of less than 0.2% error delivers the performance customers need, even in high temperature applications such as in the engine bay. An additional stray field robust operating mode allows for operation in areas where external stray fields (up to 4kA/m or 5mT) may be present.

Like other members in the third generation Triaxis® family, theMLX90374 offers a programmable measurement range and programmable output characteristics. The SENT (SAE J2716) output is compliant to SENT 2016 as well as previous versions and outputs data with the single secure sensor (A.3) or dual throttle position sensor (A.1) format.

Commenting on the new product release Nick Czarnecki, Global Marketing Manager Position and Speed Sensors, said: 'With the introduction of the fourth device in the third generation Triaxis® sensor range, our customers can now make even better use of our advanced 3D Hall sensing technology. The inclusion of a second output has the potential to save significant size, space and power in automotive applications, which will help to continue driving the electrification of automobiles and the move towards greater autonomy.'

The MLX90374 is available in a single die surface mount SOIC-8 package or single die PCB-less DMP-4 package and operates over an extended temperature range of -40°C to +160°C.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:12:02 UTC
