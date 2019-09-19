Log in
Edom Technology : Miniature Automotive MOSFETs from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Increased Power Density

09/19/2019 | 10:42pm EDT
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the introduction of the 40V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% of the PCB area of larger packages, such as SOT223, enabling greater power density in DC-DC converters, LED backlighting, ADAS, and other 'under-the-hood' automotive applications.

The DMTH4008LFDFWQ has a typical RDS(ON) of 11.5mΩ at VGS = 10V and a gate charge, Qg, of just 14.2nC. The DMTH6016LFDFWQ has a typical RDS(ON) of 13.8mΩ at VGS = 10V and a Qg of 15.2nC. Similarly, both devices are qualified to 175°C and packaged in the sidewall plated DFN2020, making them suitable for use in high ambient temperature environments.

When used in a typical application, such as a 12V, 5A buck converter, the DMTH4008LFDFWQ dissipates 20% less power than comparable competitor MOSFETs. This significant improvement in efficiency provides automotive designers with greater flexibility and the freedom to increase power density in new or existing automotive applications.

The DMTH4008LFDFWQ and DMTH6016LFDFWQ are automotive-compliant to AEC-Q101 and supported by PPAP for full traceability.

Further information is available atwww.diodes.com. (Source: Diodes website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 02:41:05 UTC
