Edom Technology : Molex Introduces New Energy-Efficient High-Performance String Lights

10/04/2018 | 05:58am CEST

Woodhead LED String Lights are an all-in-one solution for electrical and industrial customers.


Molex announces new Woodhead LED String Lights, a product designed with high performance and energy efficiency in mind for industrial and electrical applications. Woodhead LED String Lights not only lowers operational costs, but also reduces infrastructure and maintenance requirements. Thanks to an integral light engine assembly, the string lights are an all-in-one solution eliminating the need to purchase additional products to complete the system-such as separate guards or replacement lamps.

The Woodhead LED String Lights are UL1088-compliant and have a low temporary power infrastructure requirement. Compared to other 100W incandescent lamps, they provide a natural color temperature while using 86 percent less power. In addition, up to 12 100-foot strings of lights can be powered by one outlet, allowing for less wiring, smaller wire gauge, and smaller generators. The lights also feature a lower profile than typical string lights, providing four to five inches more headroom on a contractor's worksite. The string lights are outdoor-rated as well, featuring a rugged polycarbonate lens that prevents breakages and withstands the elements.

'Typical incandescent lamps only last about two months,' said Tom McCollum, global product manager, Molex. 'In addition to Woodhead's other features, the string lights have a long lifespan and are reusable. With this product, our customers will no longer have to worry about soaring maintenance costs.'

Woodhead LED String Lights also consume a low amount of energy, at only 14W per light engine and 140W per 100-foot string, providing more than 2100 lumens per light engine. The 5000K color temperature increases worker productivity as well.

Earlier this year, Molex volunteered with Rebuilding Together: Houston to help communities that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. To read more about how these Woodhead LED String lights made an impact to the rebuild efforts,click here.

For more information about Woodhead LED String Lights, please visit www.molex.com/link/stringlights.html.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 03:57:05 UTC
