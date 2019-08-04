Log in
Edom Technology : NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

08/04/2019 | 12:10pm EDT
  • NXP announces a new breed of Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) ranging technology to offer security, precision sensing, and spatial context behaviors for wireless devices.
  • Technology features unique mix of 2D and 3D precise positioning with low power consumption.
  • Watch the video about NXP UWB technology

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced at its annual developer conference in the Silicon Valley its development of UWB technology designed for a broad range of markets, including mobile, automotive, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and industrial. NXP's new UWB technology brings secure ranging and precision sensing creating a new dimension of spatial context for wireless devices. This strategic announcement sets the stage for UWB-enabled use cases likely to emerge in the market as soon as 2020.

'NXP's UWB sparks exciting new use cases that have never before been possible,' said Kurt Sievers, President at NXP. 'The technology not only understands motion and relative positioning outdoors and indoors, but its real-time robust accuracy can change the way we drive efficiency in factories, play interactive games or use AR/AI applications on our phones. We're excited to share news of our our latest developments in this space to bring us into a new era of intuitive on-demand applications.'

About NXP UWB Technology

This new generation of UWB is a major evolutionary step from the existing wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Its ability to process contextual information such as the position of the UWB anchor, its movements, and distance to other devices with an unprecedented precision of a few centimeters, enables decision making and management of these devices to take place with high granularity.

NXP UWB enables accurate localization capabilities. Doors and points of entry will open once approaching them. Lights, audio speakers and any other connected devices with sensors will be able to follow consumers from one room to another, and smart connected technology will blend in more intuitively in people's lives.

NXP UWB Technology Benefits Include:

  • UWB higher bandwidth channel provides greater instantaneous precision than existing wireless technologies in challenging environments, leading to an accuracy of a few centimeters.
  • UWB enables latency sensitive applications, such as access, gaming, and AR, by an efficient Time-of-Flight calculation.
  • UWB adds a new level of security to car key fobs and can prevent relay attacks by distinguishing the authentic signal from the relayed/spoofed signal.
NXP's UWB technology builds on our emerging connectivity portfolio with a leading position in NFC and recent announcements in 5G RF Power and intent to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth assets.

NXP is sampling solutions to its early access partners and will be demonstrating UWB capabilities at NXP Connects.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 16:09:10 UTC
