Edom Technology : New STSPIN Motor Drivers Deliver Simplicity with Flexibility for Low- to Mid-Power Applications

08/28/2018 | 03:47am CEST
Simplifying the design of low-to-mid-power motor controls in the 7V-45V range, the STSPIN830 and STSPIN840 single-chip drivers from STMicroelectronics contain flexible control logic and low-RDS(ON) power switches for industrial applications, medical technology, and home appliances.

The STSPIN830 for driving 3-phase brushless DC motors has a mode-setting pin that lets users control the three half bridges of the integrated power stage with direct U, V, and W pulse-width modulated (PWM) inputs, or by applying signals to each gate individually for higher control flexibility. A dedicated sense pin for each inverter leg simplifies setting up three-shunt or single-shunt current sensing for Field-Oriented Control (FOC).

The STSPIN840 can drive two brushed DC motors or one larger motor leveraging ST's well- known, market-proven paralleling concept, which allows the integrated full bridges to be configured as two separate bridges or as a single bridge using the two sets of MOSFETs in parallel for lower RDS(ON) and higher current rating.

Both drivers contain rich features, including PWM current-control circuitry with adjustable off-time, a convenient standby pin for power saving, and protection circuitry including non-dissipative overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, undervoltage lockout, thermal shutdown, and interlocking to help create robust and reliable drives.

The integrated power stage of each device features ST-proprietary MOSFETs with low RDS(ON) of only 500mΩ to combine high efficiency with economy. The option to use the output bridges individually or connected in parallel, in the STSPIN840, helps trim the BOM for multi-motor applications.

With their high feature integration and flexibility, the drivers enable more compact and cost-effective controls for industrial, robotic, medical, building-automation, and office-equipment applications. The STSPIN830 is ideal for factory-automation end-points, home appliances, small pumps, and fans for computer or general-purpose cooling. The STSPIN840 targets ATM and money-handling machines, multi-axis stage-lighting mechanisms, thermal printers, textile or sewing machines, and vending machines.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:46:06 UTC
