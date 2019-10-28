Log in
Edom Technology : New Transient-Voltage-Suppression Diodes from STMicroelectronics Deliver Higher Protection in Smaller Packages

10/28/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
The latest generation of transient-voltage-suppression (TVS) diodes from STMicroelectronics delivers market-leading power density, handling 600W and 1500W transient power in SMB Flat, and 400W and 600W in SMA Flat packages that are just 1.0mm high. In addition to the lower profile, ST's new 1500W SMB Flat package has transient-power capability equivalent to that of conventional devices in SMC packages, in a footprint more than 50% smaller. The 400W and 600W SMA Flat and SMB Flat devices are fully footprint-compatible with alternatives in conventional SMA and SMB packages. Leakage current is five times lower compared with other TVS diodes on the market, minimizing impact on system operation and power consumption.

ST's new family of lower-profile, higher-power protection diodes covers a wide range of standoff voltages from 5.0V to 188V, to serve applications such as telecom equipment, consumer products, power tools, e-bikes, drones, robots, and automotive electronics. Industrial-grade and AEC-Q101 automotive-qualified parts are available, offering the most extensive selection on the market.

400W and 600W devices are in production now. 1500W diodes are available in sample quantities and will enter production in early 2020. All packages feature wettable flanks that facilitate automatic optical inspection (AOI) for efficient production-quality control.

Please visit www.st.com/tvs for further information. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 03:21:05 UTC
