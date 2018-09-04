Log in
Edom Technology : New aptX Adaptive Designed to Bring Dynamic Next-Gen Premium Wireless Audio Experiences

09/04/2018 | 05:02am CEST
Breakthrough audio codec technology combines robustness, premium audio quality, scalability and low-latency designed to provide a single flexible solution for virtually all key wireless audio applications

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. has launched Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive, a next-generation audio codec designed to be dynamically adjustable. This exciting addition to Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.'s premium audio portfolio combines enhancements in robustness, premium audio quality, scalability, low-latency and low-bit rate audio transmission to support a superb wireless listening user experience for today's most popular and demanding applications including mobile gaming, watching video and music listening. aptX Adaptive technology is uniquely engineered to automatically adjust to provide optimum audio quality or latency depending on the type of content being played on the device while also taking into account the external RF environment to support a robust connection.

'aptX Adaptive is advancing our industry as it is designed to deliver audio quality that matches wired performance across a wide range of sources and to provide consumers with the immersive wireless listening experience they are looking for,' said Anthony Murray, senior vice president and general manager, voice & music, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. 'With this new product, listeners don't have to do anything while aptX Adaptive dynamically adjusts performance to best deliver exceptional audio whether the user is playing games or listening a song.'

The type of content that is being consumed on mobile devices is rapidly changing and consumers are doing much more than just listening to audio. Optimized audio for a phone call is very different than for music, or for applications where latency is critical such as gaming. A massive uptake in mobile gaming and mobile video consumption means that wireless audio devices need to deliver fully synchronized audio and video content. Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.'s 2018 State of Play report found that 30 percent of consumers surveyed said they want to use their wireless headphones for gaming or to watch video content, in addition to listening to music and making calls.

'Most audio codecs available today are largely static in nature with fixed bit-rates which can lead to wireless connectivity issues in challenging RF environments,' said Jonny McClintock, director, product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. 'Many of these codecs were designed for music listening and are simply not suitable for low-latency gaming and audio/video applications. aptX was one of the first technologies to really help make a difference to the Bluetooth music listening experience and we've continued working hard to create a technology that will help transform the listening experience for the next generation of consumers who want to replace the wire completely.'

The aptX Adaptive decoder, for devices such as headsets, headphones and speakers, is scheduled to be available to customers on the Qualcomm® CSRA68100 and the Qualcomm® QCC5100 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs from September 2018. A version of the aptX Adaptive encoder for devices such as smartphones and tablets is scheduled to be available to run on Android P from December 2018. For more information, visit www.aptx.com.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:01:02 UTC
