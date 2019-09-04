Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : Non-Isolated Buck Switchers from Diodes Incorporated Provide High-Voltage AC-DC Conversion with Low Standby Current for Always-On Appliances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:07am EDT
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the AP3917 family of universal AC-DC, non-isolated buck (step-down) power switchers for low-power applications, such as small appliances and IoT endpoints powered by an offline supply. Family members include theAP3917B (170mA nominal load), AP3917C (270mA), andAP3917D (370mA).

The need for direct, non-isolated AC-DC conversion in a small form factor, with high levels of efficiency and low standby current, is increasing due to the proliferation of small household, office, and industrial appliances that operate as standalone devices or as part of the IoT.

The AP3917 family of buck switchers is designed to provide highly efficient, offline power conversion for light-load applications. Discontinuous and continuous conduction modes are both supported.

The AP3917 buck switcher can convert a full-wave rectified, AC input voltage between 85VAC and 265VAC to a nominal 8.0V DC output. Its non-isolated design requires no external transformer and very few external components, saving space and BoM cost.

With a no-load power consumption of less than 30mW, the AP3917 buck switchers are particularly suitable for small appliances that operate in standby mode for prolonged periods when connected to an AC outlet. Its low-power credentials and small solution size also make the AP3917 appropriate for IoT devices that are always connected but not always active.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com. (Source: Diodes website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 04:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aSTRIKE RESOURCES : 9.6 Million Tonnes @ 61% Fe now in Indicated Category
PU
12:37aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
12:37aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL and DBS Set Benchmark on Innovation-Focused Financing for Sustainable Development
PU
12:37aYIT : has started strategic cooperation with PANEK CarSharing in Poland
PU
12:33aOil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh
RE
12:31aWIX COM : and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan
PR
12:27aSHUN HO PROPERTY INVESTMENTS : Monthly Return ( 31/08/2019)
PU
12:25aBHP Investors Call for Split From Lobby Groups on Climate
DJ
12:22aXERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero ecosystem bolstered with Single Sign-On and advisor-powered app recommendations
PU
12:22aXERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero harnesses data and automation to enable global small businesses to thrive
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Initiates Construction of Cultivation and Processing Facili..
2Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis
3PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP : PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Issues Long Term Incentive Awards
4CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations -- 3rd ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group