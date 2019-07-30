Log in
Edom Technology : Power Integrations Releases Gallium Nitride-Based InnoSwitch3 AC-DC Converter ICs

07/30/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Advanced GaN technology yields significant increase in power and efficiency


Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced new members of its InnoSwitch™3 families of offline CV/CC flyback switcher ICs. The new ICs feature up to 95% efficiency across the full load range and up to 100 W in enclosed adapter implementations without requiring a heatsink. This groundbreaking increase in performance is achieved using an internally developed high-voltage GaN switch technology.

Quasi-resonant InnoSwitch3-CP, InnoSwitch3-EP and InnoSwitch3-Pro ICs combine primary, secondary and feedback circuits in a single surface-mounted package. In the newly released family members, GaN switches replace the traditional silicon high-voltage transistors on the primary side of the IC, reducing conduction losses when current is flowing, and considerably reducing switching losses during operation. This results in substantially less wasted energy and therefore increased efficiency and power delivery from the space-saving InSOP-24D package.

Targeting high-efficiency flyback designs, such as USB-PD and high-current chargers/adapters for mobile devices, set-top boxes, displays, appliances, networking and gaming products, the new ICs provide accurate CV/CC/CP independent of external components, and easily interface to fast-charging protocol ICs. The InnoSwitch3-CP and ‑EP variants are hardware-configurable, while the InnoSwitch3-Pro incorporates a sophisticated digital interface for software control of CV and CC setpoints, exception handing and safety-mode options.

Comments Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: 'GaN is a pivotal technology offering significant efficiency and size benefits over silicon. We anticipate a rapid conversion from silicon transistors to GaN in many power applications. InnoSwitch3 has been the clear technology leader in the offline switcher IC market since we launched the silicon variants 18 months ago, and the new GaN-based ICs further extend our lead by advancing both the efficiency and power capability of our flyback products.'

Power Integrations' new InnoSwitch 3 ICs are available now, priced at $4/unit in 10,000-piece quantities. Five new reference designs describing USB-PD chargers from 60 W to 100 W are available on the Power Integrations website, along with an automated design tool, PI Expert™, and other technical support documentation.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:19:11 UTC
