Edom Technology : Renesas Electronics RX72M Solution Supports the Major Protocols and Significantly Reduces Development Time for Slave Equipment in Industrial Network

Provides Sample Software Supporting 70 Percent of Communication Protocols Used in Market

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the development of the RX72M Industrial Network Solution to accelerate the development of industrial slave equipment using the RX72M Group of 32-bit industrial Ethernet microcontrollers (MCUs).

The new RX72M solution includes an evaluation board, an operating system, middleware, and a sample software that supports approximately 70 percent of the communications protocols used in industrial network applications. This enables users to immediately launch slave equipment development, such as motor control blocks for compact industrial robots, PLC (programmable logic controller) devices, and remote I/O systems. The sample software includes: EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP, and OPC UA, as industrial Ethernet software, and PROFIBUS DP, Modbus, RTU/ASCII, CAN open, and DeviceNet, as Field Bus communication software.

Renesas has confirmed conformance testing for the three major protocols - EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, and Ethernet/IP - which represents the global industrial Ethernet market. This allows developers to reduce the overall development time - including development, evaluation, and verification steps - by as much as six months, accelerating their time to market.

'We expect the industrial equipment market connecting to industrial networks to grow at an approximately 10 percent CAGR over the next three years, which will elevate the need for slave equipment that can be developed rapidly and that supports a wide variety of industrial networks to become a critical issue,' said Daryl Khoo, Vice President of Marketing, IoT Platform Business Division at Renesas. 'Designed for multi-protocol support, the new RX72M Industrial Network Solution will accelerate our customers' global product deployment efforts.'

Industrial network protocols differ extensively between countries and regions, and industrial network equipment deploying globally must support a wide range of protocols. The RX72M solution includes major protocols used in each region, allowing users to evaluate industrial network connectivity equipment immediately. Customers can focus on their own application development efforts, while strengthening their competitive edge for global product deployments.

With the new RX72M solution, Renesas provides sample software and will collaborate with partners providing sales and support mass production protocols to support customers' transition from development to mass production.

The Renesas RX72M Industrial Network Solution provides the following items:

Hardware

Evaluation board, including RX72M MCU

RX72M drivers

OS (µITRON) and TCP IP middleware sample programs

Industrial network protocol sample programs

CS+ and e2 studio integrated development environment (IDE)

Application notes

Sale and support for OS, middleware, and industrial networks from partner companies

Availability

The RX72M Industrial Network Solution will be available for customers in Japan by December 2019 with OS, middleware, industrial networks support from Renesas' partner companies. Global access will be available by October 2020.

To learn more about the new Renesas RX72M Industrial Network Solution, visit https://www.renesas.com/solutions/industrial-automation/industrial-network/rx72m-network-solution.html (Source: Renesas website)