Edom Technology : ST to Demonstrate Solutions for Making Everything Smarter at Alibaba Computing Conference 2018

ST showcases comprehensive solutions in Connectivity & NFC, AI, Power Management, and Sensors for the Internet of Things

ST will speak at IoT World Asia Keynote (September 19) on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on data processing through a decentralized implementation approach

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will be demonstrating its latest innovative solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) at IoT World Asia, Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom, September 19-20, 2018. At the event, ST will highlight its rich portfolio of solutions in Connectivity & NFC, AI, Power Management, and Sensors & Processing.

Connectivity & NFC: ST will showcase its NFC, Bluetooth, and LPWAN solutions for machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT applications. Key highlights include a Smart Logistics demo with a smart sensor tag enabled by the ST25DV NFC IC for contactless solutions.

A Smart retail demo based on the latest STM32WB MCU with BLE 5.0 utilizes multiple nodes positioned at various locations simulating a shopping mall aisle. The nodes can detect and wirelessly transmit personalized data to a device as user enters the proximity range, such as displaying coupons or suggesting items to purchase based on previous purchases.

Other demos include an LPWAN 'Solution for Smart Nation', which entails environment monitoring, elderly monitoring, smart parking asset tracking and site and asset security using NB-IoT, LoRa™, and Sigfox™ connectivity.

Artificial Intelligence: ST will showcase the AI integration into its family of STM32* microcontrollers through demonstrations using human activity recognition, short commands recognition, and character recognition. Other demos include smart detection of available/occupied parking places in a parking lot.

Power Management: ST power-management demos include the STWBC-EP, an advanced wireless-charging controller that supports Qi Extended Power. The solution comes with communication capability suitable for mobile and handheld systems.

ST's latest USB Type-C Power Delivery demo offers an overview of standalone source and sink solutions, for fast migration to USB Type-C and Power Delivery standards into new designs, either on the host or device side, respectively. It is based on the STUSB4710 standalone source controller and the STUSB4500 sink controller with a dynamic control of different output voltages. ST will also show its high-brightness 24-channel RGB LED driver, well suited for managing and controlling full-color LED display panels.

Sensor & Processing: ST demos include a Bluetooth MESH network solution based on the BlueNRG-1; a smart lock by Willowmore powered by a Sigfox gateway with cloud connection for lock-status monitoring; an advanced voice-processing and -transfer platform (BlueCoin) using ST's MEMS microphones and BLE with embedded sensors for sound, acceleration, rotation, magnetic field, temperature and pressure; BLE connectivity for smart phones.

An augmented reality (AR) demonstration will show how ST solutions can enable Smart Cities, Smart Homes, and Smart Industries with real-life use cases.

Franck Martins, Head of MCU Strategic Technical Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, will speak at the IoT World Asia Keynote, 19 September, 2.10pm - 2.30pm, focusing on 'AI Edge Computing - New Paradigm for IoT'. Martins will be discussing how ST is enabling the shift to a decentralized AI implementation approach through its AI edge-device development tool ('STM32CubeMX.AI') and STM32 microcontroller portfolio.

ST demos are on show at Booth IoT 8, Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5, from September 19-20, 2018, in Singapore.

