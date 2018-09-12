Log in
Edom Technology : STM8 Nucleo Boards Connect 8-bit Projects to Open-Source Hardware Resources

09/12/2018 | 10:08am CEST
STMicroelectronics has introduced twoSTM8* Nucleo development boards, letting the 8-bit world experience the ease of access and extensibility already proven with the STM32* Nucleo range.

Leveraging the formula that has kickstarted countless STM32 embedded projects, the STM8 Nucleo boards give full access to all STM8 MCU I/Os through ST morpho headers, and contain Arduino™ Uno connectors that simplify functional expansion by accessing the vast ecosystem of open-source Arduino-compatible shields.

The two STM8 Nucleo boards are supported by major development toolchains including the Cosmic IDEA toolchain, the IAR™ EWSTM8 Integrated development environment, and the free STVD IDE from ST. Support for convenient features like drag-and-drop Flash programming accelerates design iterations. Each board comes with an integrated ST-LINK debugger/programmer, which eliminates any need for a separate debug probe.

By adding these entry-level STM8 configurations, over 40 Nucleo boards are now available, covering the full spectrum of performance, power, and memory combinations across ST's complete families of 8-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. Product creation is fluid and flexible, conveniently connected to open-source hardware communities, with freedom to adjust or optimize hardware and software at any time thereby eliminating risk and helping minimize time to market.

The new NUCLEO-8S208RB and NUCLEO-8L152R8 boards (including 64-pin STM8S208 andSTM8L152 microcontroller respectively) are available now.

* STM32 and STM8 are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 08:07:19 UTC
