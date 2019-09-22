Edom Technology : STMicroelectronics Brings 32-Bit-MCU Possibilities to Simple Applications with First 8-Pin STM32 Microcontrollers

8-pin STM32G0 devices combine performance, compactness, flexibility, and power efficiency

STM32 microcontrollers (MCU) from STMicroelectronics are now available in an 8-pin package, enabling simple embedded projects to leverage 32-bit performance and flexibility in a compact and cost-effective outline.

The four new STM32G0 devices deliver a unique combination of 8-pin economy with a 64MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0+ CPU giving 59 DMIPS, up to 8Kbyte RAM and 32Kbyte Flash on-chip, and high-performing peripherals including a 2.5Msps ADC, high-resolution timer, and a high-speed SPI. With flexible mapping of I/O pins and internal MCU functions, designers can upgrade end-product functionality without trading board real-estate or bill-of-materials costs. The stability of the internal oscillator, which is accurate to ±1% over wide temperature and voltage ranges, also saves external clock components.

Benefiting from the proven low-power design features of the STM32 MCU family, the 8-pin STM32G0 devices are ready to take over in energy-conscious applications governed by battery-capacity limits, eco-design legislation, or market expectations such as appliance energy ratings.

The new MCUs also ease future scalability through the features available across the STM32G0 series, which offers up to 100 package pins, up to 512Kbytes Flash, additional high-performance analog peripherals, and cyber-protection features.

The new 8-pin STM32G0 MCUs are available now in 6mm x 4.9mm SO8N. The 8-pin Discovery kit STM32G0316-DISCO, eases developers' lives with quick and affordable evaluation.

STM32G031J6, STM32G031J4, and STM32G041J6 Access Line MCUs are also available in SO8N, offering additional functionality including a hardware AES acceleration, Securable Memory Area enabling secure boot or firmware update, extra timers, and 96-bit unique device ID.

Please visit www.st.com/stm32g0 for further information. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)