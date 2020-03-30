Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : STMicroelectronics Introduces Standalone VBUS-Powered Controller for 5V USB-C Charging Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:53am EDT
TheSTUSB4500L from STMicroelectronics is a small-footprint addition to the Company's USB-C controller IC family designed and certified for pure 5V sink-only applications. All mandatory features to use the USB-C connector as a 5V universal power plug are integrated, allowing designers to implement USB-C charging solutions quickly and easily without studying the standard or writing code.

USB-C is rapidly becoming established as a replacement for Micro-B or Mini-B plugs, for both power and data connections, as it offers the advantages of reversible orientation and greater robustness - up to 10,000 connect/disconnect cycles.

ST's new USB-C controller IC is a stand-alone, plug-and-play interface product, targeting low-voltage applications such as Bluetooth speakers, computer accessories, Wi-Fi access points, point-of-sale equipment, LED lighting, and USB dongles. It can also be used for powering equipment such as single-board computers and hardware development kits. The controller IC runs without additional code and requires no external support from the microcontroller, which eases adoption of the USB-C connector standard by saving time-consuming design work.

The STUSB4500L is auto-powered via VBUS from the connected source and does not need to be supplied from a local battery or on-board power. Zero leakage current prevents draining the battery when not charging. Input over-voltage protection prevents low-voltage equipment being damaged if it is incorrectly connected, for example, to a 20V source from a USB PD AC adapter rather than the required 5V supply.

Further features include 'dead-battery' support to ensure correct identification by the source when the battery is fully discharged, true cold-socket implementation which keeps the VBUS switch open by default until safe 5V input power is supplied, source power-budget identification and error-recovery support to ensure correct re-starting when a fault is triggered.

The STUSB4500L is in production now, in a choice of 4mm x 4mm QFN-24 package or 2.6mm x 2.6mm CSP-25 chip-scale package.

To ease prototyping, the reference design EVAL-SCS002V1, which has a small footprint of just 2.5 cm², can be ordered from ST or distributors. For fast implementation into proprietary designs, the full PCB design libraries can be downloaded free of charge from st.com.

For more information please go to www.st.com/stusb4500l-pr. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 09:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Material Variances Between Unaudited Financial Statements And Audited Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
06:18aASL MARINE : > Payments Relating To Fixed Rate Notes Issued Under The S$500 Million Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
PU
06:18aITALMOBILIARE : three lists filed for the election of the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
06:18aHOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Response to false claims and misinformation being spread by numsa
PU
06:17aSPECTRUM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:16aCorVel Offers Coronavirus Hotline Plus Complete Virtual Triage and Care for Early Screening and Remote Treatment During Pandemic
GL
06:15aPOWER REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:15aCRYPTO CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:15aRUTHS HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:15aNEWBORN ACQUISITION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major airlines urge U.S. Treasury to disburse assistance quickly
4HITACHI, LTD. : ABB warns on profit after hit from coronavirus, low oil prices
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Warns 2020 May Be Its Most Difficult Year yet After Pro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group