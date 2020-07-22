Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : STMicroelectronics Simplifies IoT-Node Connectivity and Security with Latest STM32 Discovery Kit and Expansion Software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
STMicroelectronics is simplifying the complex software challenges that face developers ofIoT nodes by introducing the B-L4S5I-IOT01A STM32 Discovery kit. The kit comes with a qualified port of FreeRTOS™, fully integrated into the STM32Cube ecosystem and ready to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The hardware comprises an STM32L4+ microcontroller board that contains an extensive selection of ST MEMS sensors, an STSAFE-A110 secure element, Bluetooth® 4.2 and Wi-Fi® modules, and an NFC tag with printed antenna for flexible, low-power communication with cloud servers. Coming with the X-CUBE-AWS v2.0 STM32Cube Expansion Pack, the kit can be used as a reference design to simplify and accelerate completion of the final product.

The X-CUBE-AWS v2.0 pack ensures proper integration of the FreeRTOS standard AWS connectivity framework within the STM32Cube environment. This lets users take advantage of both FreeRTOS and STM32Cube without developing additional software. It also supports AWS native services including standard Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) tasks and handles interactions with the on-boardSTSAFE-A110 secure element, including taking care of AWS IoT Core Multi-Account Registration and assigning security-critical operations during boot-up, device authentication, and OTA firmware verification.

The STM32L4+ board is featured to meet the performance demands and energy constraints typically placed on IoT nodes. The STM32L4S5VIT6 ultra-low-power Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontroller combines 2MB Flash, 640KB RAM, digital and analog peripherals, and hardware encryption accelerator. The on-board sensors comprise the HTS221 capacitive digital relative-humidity and temperature sensor, LIS3MDL high-performance 3-axis magnetometer, LSM6DSL 3D accelerometer and 3D gyroscope, LPS22HB absolute digital output barometer, VL53L0X Time-of-Flight and gesture-detection sensor, and two digital omnidirectional microphones.

The B-L4S5I-IOT01A Discovery kit can be ordered directly from www.st.com or distributors. The X-CUBE-AWS v2.0 STM32Cube Expansion Pack is ready to download free of charge.

For further information please visit http://www.st.com/b-l4s5i-iot01a. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 04:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aStung by proxy advisers' decision, activist-backed Toshiba board nominees to step up campaign
RE
12:34aSensex, Nifty inch lower as focus shifts back to surging virus cases
RE
12:28aTESLA : hiring servicing staff in 'unsupportive' Singapore
RE
12:16aCOVID-19 : Employers who did not abide by employment law need to face consequences
PU
12:16aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Simplifies IoT-Node Connectivity and Security with Latest STM32 Discovery Kit and Expansion Software
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:06aQ&K Announces Acquisition and Related Financing
GL
12:02aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton, Gallup Launch Tracking Survey to Monitor Americans' Resumption of Pre-COVID-19 Behaviors
PR
12:02aIBM : and Bank of America Advance IBM : Cloud for Financial Services, BNP Paribas Joins as Anchor Client in Europe
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
4AXIS BANK LIMITED : AXIS BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 12.3% on Higher Provisioning
5ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group