Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : STMicroelectronics and Audi AG Cooperate to Develop and Deliver Next-Generation Automotive Exterior Lighting Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:17pm EDT
  • Next-generation lighting design will enable more customized and animated lighting patterns through control of hundreds of individual OLEDs
  • Technology will give unique design styling to Audi cars and provide additional value in safety to customers

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced its collaborative efforts with Audi AG (FWB: NSU), among the most successful automobile manufacturers in the premium segment, to conceive, design, industrialize, manufacture, and deliver the next generation of innovative automotive exterior OLED lighting. The first demonstration of this effort was the showing of next-generation digital OLED technology presented by Audi at the 2019 International Symposium on Automotive Lighting (ISAL). The parties target to release this new technology in future car models of the Audi AG.

ST has been a member of Audi's Progressive Semiconductor Program (PSCP) since 2012, with the long-term strategic relationship initially focusing on reduction of CO2 emissions, safety and security, and infotainment and comfort.

The current cooperation expands the relationship and builds on Audi's creativity and success in automotive lighting solutions and ST's broad expertise in automotive semiconductors, and specifically controllers and drivers for automotive lighting applications. The next-generation lighting design will enable more customized and animated lighting patterns, by controlling and diagnosing hundreds of individual OLEDs. In addition to the flexibility to give unique design styling to Audi cars, the animated patterns will provide additional value in safety to customers.

In the recent ISAL demonstration presented by Audi, ST contributed a complete plug-and-play system to control and continuously adjust the brightness of the numerous individually energized OLED pixels by means of an innovative high-speed automotive communication layer, specifically adapted by ST for lighting architecture and embedded in the actuator IC.

'With Audi's long history of innovation and success in the premium automotive market, it was important to work with a semiconductor company who could bring their expertise in converting our ideas into robust, reliable chips that would meet our customers' demanding expectations,' said Dr. Klaus Büttner, Executive Vice President Electrics/Electronics, CarIT of the Audi AG.

'Having worked closely with Audi for many years, ST has had the opportunity to lend our expertise, customer focus, and manufacturing reliability to many products in their outstanding vehicles; we know the quality and creativity they demand and appreciate Audi's continued confidence and the recognition of our contributions that this new cooperation represents,' said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.

Please visit www.st.com/auto-led-drivers to watch our video on digital OLED technology enabled by tailored multi-channel high-side driver ICs. (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/31NAVER : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/31VINCO FINANCIAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 october 2019 (
PU
10/31CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, Realindex
PU
10/31KONAMI : Nintendo to begin testing Mario Kart Tour multiplayer
RE
10/31CLEAN TEQ : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
10/31DCN boosts enterprise network connectivity with next generation SD-WAN services
GL
10/31LUEN THAI : Monthly Return on Movement of Listed Equity Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
10/31ENM : 01 Nov 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
10/31PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Matahari's New Chief Executive Officer
PU
10/31ASIA COMMERCIAL : 01/11/2019 - Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : CANADA DENIES SHARING HUAWEI CFO MENG'S DEVICES DETAILS WITH FBI: court documents

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group