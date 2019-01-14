Log in
Edom Technology : Second Generation ANX74xx Family of 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Single-Chip Re-Timer Family from Analogix

01/14/2019 | 02:59am EST

ANX74xx Complies with USB Repeater Specification for USB Gen 1 (5G) and Gen 2 (10G) and Is Built on Market Proven Architecture


Analogix Semiconductor
, Inc. today announced the availability of its second generation ANX74xx family of 10 Gbps USB-C™ re-timers capable of switching DisplayPort™ and USB 3.2 Gen2 signals to support a single USB-C port for next generation high-performance, low-power notebooks, 2-in-1 convertible laptops, desktop PCs, mobile devices, and servers.

The second generation ANX74xx family includes:

  • ANX7451 - 10G USB-C re-timer with USB/ DisplayPort mux and integrated clock;
  • ANX7443 - 10G re-timer with USB/ DisplayPort mux and integrated clock;
  • ANX7431 - 10G re-timer with USB mux and integrated clock;
  • ANX7497 - 8.1G DisplayPort re-timer with integrated clock;
  • ANX7491 - 10G USB 3.2 re-timer with Integrated clock.
Built on industry proven architecture previously adopted by Intel, AMD, and Nvidia CPU/GPU platforms, the second generation ANX74xx family features an even lower power consumption, integrated clock source, and improved robustness of DisplayPort 1.4a and USB 3.2., offering:
  • Loss compensation to recover up to 23dB channel loss for USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps, and up to 27dB for DisplayPort;
  • Support for full DisplayPort re-timer function with Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater (LTTPR) in transparent and non-transparent mode with AUX snooper, guaranteeing a loss compensation to recover up to 27dB channel loss for DisplayPort HBR3 8.1Gbps;
  • Full compliance to the latest USB 3.2 specification with added emphasis on the re-timer requirements defined in Appendix E, which specifies support for 4-re-timer connectivity with seamless cascading of four re-timers, meeting the USB 3.2 CTS requirements.
'This second generation re-timer family brings improved performance to the market-proven ANX74xx re-timer product architecture, previously adopted by the Intel Comet Lake platform,' said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. 'Meeting the stringent requirements of the PC industry, the ANX7451 is the top re-timer solution for next generation Intel notebooks and desktop PCs, Windows on ARM detachable convertible PCs, Nvidia G-Sync monitors, and USB-C accessories.'

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 07:58:00 UTC
