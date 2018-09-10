Edom Technology : SiTime and Bosch Accelerate Innovation in MEMS Timing for 5G and IoT

'A billion MEMS timing solutions from SiTime enable synchronization and connectivity of electronic devices

'Since 2009, Bosch has supplied MEMS wafers and implemented new process technologies that have helped enhance SiTime's timing solutions

'SiTime and Bosch are strengthening their process and manufacturing partnership to provide innovative timing solutions for future 5G, IoT and automotive applications

SiTime Corporation

, a leading provider of MEMS timing, and Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, announced a strategic technology partnership to accelerate innovation in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) timing. SiTime will work with Bosch to develop processes for next-generation MEMS resonator products. These MEMS resonators are the heartbeat of 5G, IoT and automotive electronics, and will enable the higher speeds of 5G, long battery life of IoT devices and increased reliability of driver assistance systems in automotive. Bosch will utilize its expertise in MEMS manufacturing to produce these resonators for SiTime and ensure availability of high-volume capacity.

Mobile phones, high-speed trains and stock markets have one thing in common - they must stay on time. And they do thanks to accurate MEMS timing devices found in millions of telecom, enterprise, and consumer electronic products.

'Since 2009 SiTime has counted on Bosch to manufacture more than a billion MEMS resonators,' said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. 'Over the next decade, the 5G, IoT, and automotive markets will drive the growth of the timing industry by creating a 200 billion unit opportunity. Automation, communications, and computing applications in these markets will require more features, higher accuracy and reliability from timing components.'

SiTime has revolutionized the $6 billion timing industry with innovative MEMS timing solutions that offer unique benefits. SiTime has shipped over a billion units into all electronics markets, has over 90 percent share of the MEMS timing market, and has partnered with industry leaders, such as Intel, to drive timing innovation in 5G.

'Stable, reliable MEMS timing devices are needed for successful operation of new, high-bandwidth 5G, IoT and driver assistance systems,' said Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice president, Automotive Electronics at Robert Bosch GmbH.

'Without ultra-precise timing, the benefits and opportunities for next generation systems will not be achieved. With Bosch's MEMS leadership and manufacturing excellence, and SiTime's groundbreaking MEMS timing technology, this partnership will make possible unique new features and mission-critical services in 5G, IoT, and automotive applications.'

Bosch has been both a pioneer and a global market leader in the MEMS sensor segment since 1995 and has sold more than 9.5 billion MEMS sensors. The company developed the manufacturing process behind MEMS technology nearly 25 years ago. More than every second smartphone worldwide uses a Bosch MEMS sensor.

'Bosch's strong MEMS process capabilities are a foundation on which we can develop our next generation of higher performance MEMS resonators,' said Vashist. 'Our partnership with Bosch will help extend our leadership into the coming decades.'