Edom Technology : Silicon Labs' Wireless Xpress Modules Deliver Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity with Zero Programming

-- Prototype IoT Applications in One Day with Drop-and-Connect Simplicity --

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) offers a new Wireless Xpress solution to help developers get IoT applications connected and running in a day, with no software development necessary. Silicon Labs' Wireless Xpress provides a configuration-based development experience with everything developers need including certified Bluetooth® 5 Low Energy (LE) and Wi-Fi® modules, integrated protocol stacks and easy-to-use tools.'By using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Wireless Xpress, developers can move from product concept to prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks,' said Matt Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IoT products at Silicon Labs. 'Wireless Xpress greatly reduces the design learning curve without compromising sophisticated Bluetooth or Wi-Fi functionality. Developers will spend less time learning how to add wireless connectivity to their IoT devices and more time designing innovative, distinctive products and getting them to market ahead of the competition.'

With on-board wireless stacks controlled through a high-level Xpress Command API for setup and control, Wireless Xpress devices require only modest resources from a host processor, enabling developers to add wireless connectivity to any microcontroller (MCU).

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IoT products based on Wireless Xpress can be remotely managed and updated over the air (OTA) using native device management features. With Silicon Labs' Zentri device management service (DMS), end users can easily install and update firmware, view real-time device health metrics and adjust product settings through mobile apps.

To ease the complexity of adding Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity to mobile applications, Wireless Xpress includes a mobile app SDK for Android and iOS. The mobile app framework comprises examples and libraries and offers simple communications and OTA APIs to accelerate app development and simplify wireless design for mobile platforms.

Wireless Xpress takes advantage of Silicon Labs' Gecko OS, an intuitive, simple-to-use IoT operating system that accelerates the development of market-ready connected products. Silicon Labs plans to offer additional Gecko OS-based products and solutions in the future.

Bluetooth LE Xpress Solution Highlights

Bluetooth 5 BGX13 module requiring no firmware development

Zero-overhead serial-to-Bluetooth cable replacement solution

Smartphone app for Bluetooth LE command, control and sensing

Secure connections with encrypted communication, bonding and passkey pairing

Ideal solution for smart home products requiring Bluetooth control with a mobile app and adding a point-to-point wireless interface to industrial applications

Wi-Fi Xpress Solution Highlights