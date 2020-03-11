Log in
Edom Technology : Synaptics OLED Touchscreen Controllers Deliver Flagship Performance, Low Power Consumption

03/11/2020 | 12:35am EDT
Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced full production availability of its high-performance ClearPad® S3908/S3909 touchscreen controller family. Synaptics' S3908/09 touch controllers leverage the company's deep expertise in touch and enable smartphone OEMs and display manufacturers to support thin flexible OLED displays for improved industrial designs.

Synaptics' S3908/S3909 touchscreen controllers are specialized for on-cell displays. On-cell technology enables thinner, more flexible displays, but the proximity of the touch sensor to the display can create additional noise challenges. The S3908/S3909 resolves the noise issues and delivers superior performance with the lowest power draw in the market. The S3908/S3909 is also the first touch IC to support active stylus on flexible on-cell displays and enables additional advanced features such as face detect and side touch to enable a premium user experience on flagship phones.

'We developed the ClearPad S3908/09 for high-end OLED smartphones that require premium touch performance and differentiated superior support for on-cell display technology.' said Janice Mori, senior vice president, Touch and Display Business Unit at Synaptics. 'This touch family is also now production proven in top tier smartphones that use advanced industrial designs, as evidenced by one of the world's leading OEMs flagship phones at retail today. This design enabled the world's first active pen capability on a flexible OLED display powered by our single-chip, dual on-cell solution that eliminates the need for 2-3 chip alternatives that require more real estate and are more expensive.' (Source: Synaptics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:34:04 UTC
