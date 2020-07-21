Log in
Edom Technology : Synaptics to Acquire DisplayLink, Extending Video Interface Market Leadership

07/21/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

Highly Complementary Acquisition Accelerates IoT Diversification Strategy


Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire DisplayLink Corp., a leader in high-performance video compression technology, for $305 million in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in Synaptics' first quarter of fiscal year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and be financed from existing cash on hand. Synaptics expects the transaction to add approximately $94 million in annualized sales and be immediately accretive to non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margins, and non-GAAP earnings post-close.

DisplayLink's high performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. For the Enterprise IT market, the solution supports multi-OS environments including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Ubuntu Linux enabling a myriad of devices to seamlessly dock to multiple high resolution (4K, 8K) displays.

'Several market trends such as work from home (WFH), bring your own device (BYOD) and office hoteling coupled with the growing need for multiple, high resolution displays in enterprises are driving demand for universal docking and casting solutions,' said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. 'DisplayLink's track record of success and strong market validation coupled with Synaptics' leadership in commercial docking solutions positions us well to capitalize on these trends and deliver compelling solutions to our combined customer base.'

The DisplayLink acquisition, in addition to the recently announced acquisition of Broadcom's wireless IoT connectivity portfolio, further accelerates Synaptics' long-term IoT diversification strategy. The combined roadmap is capable of delivering solutions that drive up to four 4K displays, adds support for emerging 8K/10K displays and the upcoming USB4 standard, and uniquely enables high-performance, dynamic wireless video docking and casting.

'Synaptics is a recognized leader in video interface solutions and this combination creates an exciting opportunity for DisplayLink to bring greater value to our customers,' said Graham O'Keeffe, CEO of DisplayLink. 'Our video compression technology is the perfect complement to Synaptics' current product portfolio, and the combination of our world-class engineering teams will be able to address both existing opportunities and exciting new use cases.' (Source: Synaptics website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 03:50:02 UTC
