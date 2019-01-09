Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edom Technology : The Industry's Smallest Contactless Current Sensor Featuring Minimum Power Loss from ROHM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 02:44am EST

Ultra-compact high reliability design eliminates heat generation, improving safety and energy savings in industrial equipment


ROHM has recently announced the availability of the industry's smallest contactless current sensor, the BM14270MUV-LB. It achieves minimum power loss (no heat generation) in an ultra-compact size, making it ideal for industrial equipment and consumer devices that detect operating conditions via current, including battery-driven drones, solar power systems, and servers in data centers requiring high power.

In recent years, the growing awareness of energy conservation and safety worldwide together with environmental regulations require safety countermeasures and power visualization in high power applications such as servers in data centers and solar power systems. This results in an increased demand for current sensors. However, conventional current sensors using Hall elements typically feature large current consumption and low sensitivity, making it necessary to draw current within the sensor itself. As such until now there were no current sensors on the market that provided high reliability and low loss in a compact form factor (3.5mm square).

ROHM developed a current sensor utilizing a high sensitivity low current MI element that allows for completely contactless current detection. The BM14270MUV-LB was developed by combining ROHM's industry-leading semiconductor production and sensor control technologies with Aichi Steel's MI (Magneto-Impedance) element. The result is a contactless current sensor that eliminates the need to draw current within the sensor to measure it. The sensor itself consumes very low current (0.07mA - 100x smaller than conventional products) and comes in the industry's smallest size (3.5mm square). In addition, a disturbance magnetic field cancellation function is included to protect against noise, making shielding unnecessary. Digital output from the built-in A/D converter reduces MCU load, facilitating current monitoring. These features allow users to easily detect the current of virtually any application with high reliability, from compact battery-driven devices to high power industrial equipment.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to increase comfort and safety of the society by developing high-performance, high reliability sensors demanded by the IoT and industrial equipment markets.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 07:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aGRENKE AG : Correction of a release from 09/01/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:14aGATELEY : Scope of the Braganza duty in the spotlight
PU
03:14aMODEC : Actions to contain the oil spill in Espadarte field offshore Brazil
PU
03:11aNano Dimension Continues EMEA Growth; Appoints AMTECH to Sell its DragonFly Pro System in Czech Republic
GL
03:10aGold treads lower on improved risk appetite; palladium at record high
RE
03:09aTDK : subsidiary TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA to expand presence in DIN rail power supply market
PU
03:09aPALACE CAPITAL : Publication of circular and notice of GM
PU
03:09aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Business, Operational and Financial Update Q4 2018
PU
03:09aGRUPPA LSR : LSR Group completes the first buildings at the ZILART Residential Complex
PU
03:09aCAPGEMINI : Idean, part of Capgemini Invent, welcomes Backelite teams from 6 countries into its creative studio network
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5LEGAL & GENERAL : LEGAL & GENERAL : Richard Buxton to step down as CEO of Merian Global Investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.