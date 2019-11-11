Log in
Edsal Manufacturing : Announces CEO Transition

11/11/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Scott White to Succeed Bruce Saltzberg as Chief Executive Officer

Edsal Manufacturing today announced that Scott White has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective November 11, 2019. Scott will succeed Bruce Saltzberg, who after 47 years of leadership has elected to retire from his role overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. Mr. Saltzberg will continue to serve as Strategic Advisor through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition and will remain on the Board of Directors.

Edsal, a portfolio company of Monomoy Capital Partners, manufactures, sources and distributes branded and private label storage products for garages, tool sheds and basements.

Mr. White is an accomplished CEO with extensive experience in consumer goods. From 2016 to 2019, he served as CEO of New Avon, a leading provider of cosmetics and beauty products. From 2005 to 2016, he held a series of senior leadership roles in Abbott Laboratories Nutrition Products Division, where he was most recently President of Abbott Nutrition International. Mr. White began his career at Procter & Gamble and progressed through a variety of roles with increasing responsibility over the course of his 15 years with the company.

Stephen Presser, Chairman of Edsal and a Monomoy partner, said: “We are extremely excited that Scott has decided to join our team. He is a seasoned executive who is poised to build on the tremendous efforts of Bruce and his team and help Edsal better serve our customers and employees.”

Mr. Presser added: “We wish to thank Bruce for his leadership of Edsal over the past 47 years. He has built a fantastic business and we are extremely excited to continue our partnership with him as a Special Advisor and a key member of the Board.”

“It has been a great privilege to lead Edsal over the past 47 years and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished,” said Mr. Saltzberg. “We have built a dedicated team focused on supporting our customers and employees and I am excited to partner with Scott as he leads the business into the future.”

Mr. White said: “I am honored to succeed Bruce as Edsal’s next CEO and I am excited about the opportunities ahead. Edsal has built a great business and I look forward to continuing to work with our Board and experienced management team to advance Edsal’s strategy and continue to support our customers and employees.”

About Edsal Manufacturing

Edsal Manufacturing is the market leader in residential steel shelving sold through the home improvement, big box and mass retail channels with a growing presence in ecommerce sales. Edsal also manufactures steel cabinets and lockers for homes and small businesses; industrial racking products and free-standing tool boxes; plus a variety of related products for garage and basement organization. The Company operations 15 facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, California and China.


© Business Wire 2019
