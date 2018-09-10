Log in
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Registration Statement

09/10/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering of 5,500,000 units.  Each unit has an offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of common stock and one warrant.  Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50. Each warrant will become exercisable on the later of one year from the date of the prospectus included in the registration statement and the completion of a business combination and will expire five years from the consummation of an initial business combination, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has applied to list its units on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EDTXU.” Chardan and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a newly formed blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training and education technology industries. 

The registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet become effective. The securities covered by the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy such securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.  This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state.  This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.  A copy of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, Suite 1600, New York, New York 10004. Contact: Vim de Alwis: VDeAlwis@chardancm.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the companies’ registration statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  The companies assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (general):

Company: www.edtechxcorp.com 

eth_vertical_color.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
