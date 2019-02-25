Log in
Educating Marketers at Contently Summit: Masters of Content

02/25/2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world’s most valuable brands, is planning something different this year for their summit in New York this March.

While some marketing conferences can get caught up in vague discussions, Contently’s Masters of Content event has an agenda full of educational programs and opportunities. The summit will take place in the heart of Times Square at the PlayStation Theater on March 20, Contently is building a “content university,” complete with a dining hall, library, book store, and an academic surprise after programming.

Attendees will learn from Contently content experts and best-in-class marketers, including:

  • Christine Polewarczyk, Service Director, Content Strategy & Operations, Sirius Decisions
  • Brad Young, VP Digital Content Strategy, Prudential
  • Stacy Simpson, SVP and CMO, Genpact
  • Anna-Lee Muck, Editor-in-Chief, Dell Technologies
  • Whitney Jones, Director, Enterprise Digital Marketing & Ecommerce, Cardinal Health

These sessions will focus on the best practices marketers need to know to become masters of content, from content strategy 101 to proving ROI. Attendees will walk away with innovative approaches and actionable tactics that they can put to work with their own teams.

"Our events are unique because they’re dedicated to fostering conversation, telling compelling stories, and ensuring that every attendee leaves with actionable insights,” said Contently CEO Joe Coleman.

In between programming, attendees will enjoy an immersive, academic experience. Guests can meet with a content strategist at the advisor's office to talk through their current plans and future goals. Press will be welcomed to interview speakers and Contently staff at the school of communications. Contently will recognize best-in-class marketers who run exemplary content programs at the superlatives ceremony. Finally, we will end the night at the homecoming party.

For more information and to register for Contently Summit: Masters of Content, please visit contently.com/masters-of-content. For press inquiries and press RSVPs, please contact Karina Cordova directly at kcordova@contently.com.

About Contently
Contently helps global enterprises create engaging and accountable content for their most important audiences.

By integrating an end-to-end content marketing platform, on-demand talent network, and strategic services into one unified approach for achieving content mastery, ContentlyOne™ has become the content marketing solution of choice for the world’s most valuable brands.

Contently recently won the DMN Award for Content Marketing Technology Company of the Year. With their award-winning blog The Content Strategist, they have become the leading source of thought leadership across the industry.

For more information, visit www.contently.com and read The Content Strategist.

Contact:
Karina Cordova
Contently
kcordova@contently.com
Contently.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
