Education Apps Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Demand for STEM-based Apps to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the education apps market and it is poised to grow by USD 46.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The higher education segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What is the major trend in the market?

Rising demand for game-based learning is one of the major trends of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of about 26%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 46.88 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing demand for STEM-based apps and rising demand for game-based learning are the major factors driving the market. However, the data security restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for STEM-based apps will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Education Apps Market is segmented as below:

End-user Higher Education Pre-K-12

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education apps market report covers the following areas:

Education Apps Market Size

Education Apps Market Trends

Education Apps Market Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the education apps market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist education apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education apps market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors

