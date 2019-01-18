Education Principle Foundation : Acquires The Arts Institutes and South University From Dream Center Education Holdings

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2019, Education Principle Foundation, a non-profit foundation (the "Foundation"), acquired The Arts Institutes International, LLC (the "Arts Institutes") and Dream Center South University, LLC ("South University") from Dream Center Educational Holdings, LLC ("DCEH").

The acquisition of Arts Institutes included three main campuses, Atlanta, Miami and Houston, and branch campuses in Virginia Beach, Tampa, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. The Foundation may acquire additional Arts Institutes campuses from DCEH in the future, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The acquisition of South University included campuses in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Virginia and South Carolina.

The Foundation, unlike DCEH, is not a servicing organization. The Foundation will not be involved in the operations of The Arts Institutes or South University. Each university system will be governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of a majority of independent members.

The acquisition of The Arts Institutes and South University is subject to final approvals by United States Department of Education, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and various state agencies.

About Education Principle Foundation:

The Foundation is guided by the belief that everyone, regardless of background, deserves an opportunity-rich life. The Foundation fosters a philanthropic community in support of the vital and enduring mission of teaching and learning. The Foundation's mission is to ensure that all people, especially those with the fewest resources, have access to the tools they need to become leaders in the community and industry.

About The Arts Institutes:

The Arts Institutes is system of private, nonprofit schools located throughout the United States and extends back to 1921. The Arts Institutes system of schools provides an important source for design, media arts and culinary professionals. The Arts Institutes schools offer associate, bachelor, and master's degree programs, as well as certificate and diploma programs. The Arts Institutes focus on applied arts in creative areas such as graphic design, media arts and animation, culinary arts, photography, digital filmmaking and video production, interior design, audio production, fashion design, game art and design, baking and pastry, and fashion marketing.

About South University:

Established in 1899, South University is a private academic institution dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the intellectual, social and professional development of a diverse student population. South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctorate degrees. The University traces its heritage to 1899, when Dr. John Draughon established Draughon's Practical Business College in Savannah, Georgia. Over the past century-plus, South University has experienced continued growth transforming from a two-year college into a university offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. South University's approach to higher education, and the resulting varied academic experiences, provides students with the pragmatic approach necessary to create the foundation for personal and professional fulfillment. The University provides a learning environment, both on-campus and online, that helps students identify goals and the means to achieve them. With this philosophy in mind, students can learn by interacting with a community of faculty, staff and administration dedicated to South University's academic purpose. South University offers more than 50 academic programs across its campuses and through online programs. The University's academics are organized across five colleges: Arts and Sciences, Business, Health Professions, Nursing and Public Health, Theology- and a School of Pharmacy. South University's students are engaged in the communities in which they live and attend school. They volunteer their talents to organizations large and small, personifying a commitment to service and to their communities. With the introduction of South University, Online Programs, students can pursue both undergraduate degree and master's degree programs ranging from the areas of Criminal Justice to Business - giving South University students more opportunities to make a difference, both personally and professionally.

