Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Education Series Volume VI: Education and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:29am EST

MEDIA RELEASE 25 February 2020

Education Series Volume VI: Education and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa, 2018

Two out of ten (19,9%) of the total South African population were Generation X adults, while more than one-third of the population (35,3%), were Millennials, and the majority (45,5%) were the Born-free generation, this is according to the 2018 Education and Labour Market Outcomes in South Africa report released by Statistics South Africa today. The Born-free Millennials aged 19-24 years make 10,2% of the total population. Millennials made the largest share of the working-age population (54,1%) followed by Generation X adults (30,5%) and Born-free Millennials aged 19-24 years who made up 15,7% of the working-age population.

According to the report, the gender gap in attendance of a tertiary educational institution had narrowed from 8,4 percentage points in 2002 to 4,8 percentage points in 2018, which translated to females outpacing men during that period. Attendance of a tertiary educational institution remained stable for black Africans from 2002 to 2018 (39,9% and 39,4%, respectively), while it declined from 63,1% to 46,5% for coloureds, and from 73,1% to 60,0% for whites. However, attendance of a tertiary educational institution grew from 72,0% in 2002 to 95,7% in 2018 among Asians/Indians.

The report further shows that the racial gap in tertiary educational attainment had increased between black Africans and whites (from 28,4 percentage points in 2002 to 35,7 percentage points in 2018). Furthermore, the percentage of tertiary qualification achievement for all races increased from 10,9% in 2002 to 14,9% in 2018. Compared to their preceding generation in 2002, Millennial women in 2018 had outpaced men in secondary school completion and in the achievement of a tertiary qualification.

A notable reduction was observed for individuals aged 23-38 who did not have any schooling which reduced from 4,3% in 2002 to less than one percent (0,9%) in 2018, and those who dropped out from primary school reduced from 19,5% in 2002 to 6,6% in 2018.

Among Millennials aged 23-38 in 2018, close to half (49,5%) were employed, while 23,8% were unemployed, and 26,7% were not economically active. This was close to a three-percentage-point decline from 2002 to 2018 among employed people across Generation X and Millennials. Two out of ten (20,4%) employed Millennial adults aged 23-38 had a tertiary qualification in 2018, while in 2002, the same was true for 15,9% Generation X adults. There was, however, a higher percentage of unemployed Millennials with a tertiary qualification in 2018 (9,5%) compared to unemployed Generation X adults aged 23-38 with a tertiary qualification in 2002 (5,6%).

Overall, 46,1% of Born-free Millennials were not in education, employment or training (NEET), with 23-year-olds having the highest percentage in this category (53,2%). Furthermore, the gender gap in NEET status was 7,6 percentage points higher for Born-free Millennial women compared to men. The majority of NEET Born-free Millennials did not complete secondary school (44,8%), while 40,8% completed secondary school.

Generation X adults born between 1960 and 1979 were 39-58 years old in 2018; the Millennials born between 1980 and 1999 were 19-38 years old in 2018; and the Born-free generation born in 1994 and later were 0-24 years old in 2018. These three generations were shaped by important political changes in South Africa which affected the choices they made in their educational and labour market participation.

Issued by Statistics South Africa

For technical enquiries contact:

Niel Roux

Acting Chief Director: Social Statistics

Tel: 012 310 2939

Email: NielR@statssa.gov.za

Dr. Seble Worku

Director: Education Statistics

Tel: 012 310 8480

Email: Seblew@statssa.gov.za

For media enquires contact:

Ms. Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 0764300693

Email: felicias@statssa.gov.za

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aPAK PETROLEUM : China geological survey ship concludes offshore marine research surveys in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone
AQ
04:46aP I A C A : PIA suspends flight operations to Beijing
AQ
04:45aOPERA : newest PC browser release lets you tidy your browsing
AQ
04:45aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:44aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :notice of transfer and use of treasury shares
PU
04:44aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :JV With Hampshire LLC, United Hampshire US REIT- Prelim. Prospectus & Entry into Subs. Agreements
PU
04:44aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak
PU
04:44aCOSMO ENERGY : FY2019 3Q Financial Results Explanatory Meeting -Q&A (PDF/284K)
PU
04:44aDE LA RUE : Turnaround and Trading Update
PU
04:44aCITIC : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Issue of U.S.$300,000,000 2.45 per cent. Notes due 2025 and U.S.$700,000,000 2.85 per cent. Notes due 2030 under the U.S.$9,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group