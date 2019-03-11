Education Technology Leader Securly Acquires TechPilot Labs to Deliver the First End-to-End Solution for Enhancing the Digital Student Experience

Student Safety Leader Adds Device and Classroom Management Products to Provide Schools and Parents a Unified Solution for Enabling and Protecting Students

Securly, the Student Safety Company, today announced the acquisition of TechPilot Labs, a fast-growing provider of K-12 education technology. TechPilot Labs, a private company based near Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in 2012 by educational technology luminary Jarrett Volzer and serves hundreds of school districts spread across four continents with mobile device management and classroom technology management products. The addition of TechPilot Labs products and customers to the Securly portfolio will further fuel the explosive growth of the company as it serves the constantly evolving technology needs of today’s digital-centric schools and their ever-connected students.

Unlike a decade ago when the only technology used in the school was centrally located in the computer lab down the hall, today K-12 students are using technology throughout the school day, with iPads in every kindergarten classroom and Chromebooks deployed to every student in higher grades. As teaching, learning, and assessment continue to evolve through these devices, forward-thinking educators are identifying the need for a unified management and safety platform through which:

Every student is engaged, on task, free from distraction, and safe

Every teacher is empowered to easily manage the digital classroom, increase time spent on learning, and identify students that need help

Every administrator has complete visibility into digital interactions and device utilization across the district and ensures compliance with policy

Every technology leader enjoys consolidated network and device management to more easily provide a secure, safe, and productive learning environment

Every parent has important visibility into their student’s engagement, activity, and distractions so they can better participate in their education and promote good digital citizenship

With the acquisition of TechPilot Labs, Securly is the first education technology company to deliver on this promise, providing a suite of products to manage and improve the digital student experience from start to finish, including administering the network and deployment of all devices, determining what’s on devices and making sure they’re used for learning, providing visibility into usage and engagement, and identifying and alerting of unsafe behavior.

“I founded Securly with the mission to transform the learning experience and keep kids safe in school, and this requires the engagement of everyone from parents and educators, to administrators, counselors, and IT staff,” said Vinay Mahadik, CEO and co-founder of Securly. “With the addition of the successful device and classroom management solutions from TechPilot Labs, we are that much closer to delivering on that vision. Our network and device management products enable every district to provide a safe, productive, and easily-managed environment for learning, and our AI-powered, human-assisted digital monitoring services ensure that not a single student’s cry for help will go unnoticed. This broad solution of software and people is only available from Securly.”

Securly’s solutions support over 7 million students in over 2,000 school districts, representing over 10% of the U.S. market. Recent company expansion is adding new districts in Canada, the UK, and Australia. The company also provides free network filtering and email auditing services to thousands of smaller districts and individual schools around the world. Securly’s customer base will grow in both number and geographic reach with the addition of all the districts successfully using products from TechPilot Labs.

“I’ve dedicated my career to improving the educational experience for students and couldn’t be more excited about joining forces with Securly to accelerate the realization of this vision,” added Jarrett Volzer, CEO and founder of TechPilot Labs. “The powerful combination of TechPilot Labs products for device and classroom management with the online safety solutions from Securly delivers tremendous value not only for our combined set of customers but also for the thousands of districts that are just now investing in or upgrading to advanced device, classroom, and safety management solutions.”

With the addition of new solutions from TechPilot Labs, Securly’s comprehensive digital student experience suite now provides these key capabilities:

Mobile device management for all Apple devices, allowing for easy deployment, inventory, management, app distribution, OS updating and more across hundreds or thousands of devices whether at school or off campus

for all Apple devices, allowing for easy deployment, inventory, management, app distribution, OS updating and more across hundreds or thousands of devices whether at school or off campus Classroom management for Chromebooks and Apple devices that allows teachers to easily control what’s on each device, keep students focused and on-task, monitor student activity, open websites, restrict web access, and more

for Chromebooks and Apple devices that allows teachers to easily control what’s on each device, keep students focused and on-task, monitor student activity, open websites, restrict web access, and more Network management using the fastest-to-deploy and easiest-to-manage cloud-based filtering solution, providing unparalleled control, visibility, and flexibility for CIPA compliance

using the fastest-to-deploy and easiest-to-manage cloud-based filtering solution, providing unparalleled control, visibility, and flexibility for CIPA compliance Online safety management through advanced AI-powered search, social media, and email monitoring, anonymous tip line services and 24x7 monitoring by a staff of trained student safety experts

through advanced AI-powered search, social media, and email monitoring, anonymous tip line services and 24x7 monitoring by a staff of trained student safety experts Parent engagement through the combination of parent portals that provide visibility and control over the use of both school-provided and personal devices

