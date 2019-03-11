Education Technology Leader Securly Acquires TechPilot Labs to Deliver the First End-to-End Solution for Enhancing the Digital Student Experience

Student Safety Leader Adds Device and Classroom Management Products to
Securly,
the Student Safety Company, today announced the acquisition of TechPilot
Labs, a fast-growing provider of K-12 education technology. TechPilot
Labs, a private company based near Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in
2012 by educational technology luminary Jarrett Volzer and serves
hundreds of school districts spread across four continents with mobile
device management and classroom technology management products. The
addition of TechPilot Labs products and customers to the Securly
portfolio will further fuel the explosive growth of the company as it
serves the constantly evolving technology needs of today’s
digital-centric schools and their ever-connected students.
Unlike a decade ago when the only technology used in the school was
centrally located in the computer lab down the hall, today K-12 students
are using technology throughout the school day, with iPads in every
kindergarten classroom and Chromebooks deployed to every student in
higher grades. As teaching, learning, and assessment continue to evolve
through these devices, forward-thinking educators are identifying the
need for a unified management and safety platform through which:
-
Every student is engaged, on task, free from distraction, and safe
-
Every teacher is empowered to easily manage the digital classroom,
increase time spent on learning, and identify students that need help
-
Every administrator has complete visibility into digital interactions
and device utilization across the district and ensures compliance with
policy
-
Every technology leader enjoys consolidated network and device
management to more easily provide a secure, safe, and productive
learning environment
-
Every parent has important visibility into their student’s engagement,
activity, and distractions so they can better participate in their
education and promote good digital citizenship
With the acquisition of TechPilot Labs, Securly is the first education
technology company to deliver on this promise, providing a suite of
products to manage and improve the digital student experience from start
to finish, including administering the network and deployment of all
devices, determining what’s on devices and making sure they’re used for
learning, providing visibility into usage and engagement, and
identifying and alerting of unsafe behavior.
“I founded Securly with the mission to transform the learning experience
and keep kids safe in school, and this requires the engagement of
everyone from parents and educators, to administrators, counselors, and
IT staff,” said Vinay Mahadik, CEO and co-founder of Securly. “With the
addition of the successful device and classroom management solutions
from TechPilot Labs, we are that much closer to delivering on that
vision. Our network and device management products enable every district
to provide a safe, productive, and easily-managed environment for
learning, and our AI-powered, human-assisted digital monitoring services
ensure that not a single student’s cry for help will go unnoticed. This
broad solution of software and people is only available from Securly.”
Securly’s solutions support over 7 million students in over 2,000 school
districts, representing over 10% of the U.S. market. Recent company
expansion is adding new districts in Canada, the UK, and Australia. The
company also provides free
network filtering and email auditing services to thousands of smaller
districts and individual schools around the world. Securly’s customer
base will grow in both number and geographic reach with the addition of
all the districts successfully using products from TechPilot Labs.
“I’ve dedicated my career to improving the educational experience for
students and couldn’t be more excited about joining forces with Securly
to accelerate the realization of this vision,” added Jarrett Volzer, CEO
and founder of TechPilot Labs. “The powerful combination of TechPilot
Labs products for device and classroom management with the online safety
solutions from Securly delivers tremendous value not only for our
combined set of customers but also for the thousands of districts that
are just now investing in or upgrading to advanced device, classroom,
and safety management solutions.”
With the addition of new solutions from TechPilot Labs, Securly’s
comprehensive digital student experience suite now provides these key
capabilities:
-
Mobile device management for all Apple devices, allowing for
easy deployment, inventory, management, app distribution, OS updating
and more across hundreds or thousands of devices whether at school or
off campus
-
Classroom management for Chromebooks and Apple devices that
allows teachers to easily control what’s on each device, keep students
focused and on-task, monitor student activity, open websites, restrict
web access, and more
-
Network management using the fastest-to-deploy and
easiest-to-manage cloud-based filtering solution, providing
unparalleled control, visibility, and flexibility for CIPA compliance
-
Online safety management through advanced AI-powered search,
social media, and email monitoring, anonymous tip line services and
24x7 monitoring by a staff of trained student safety experts
-
Parent engagement through the combination of parent portals
that provide visibility and control over the use of both
school-provided and personal devices
