Education Through Music : Announces Joseph T. Amodeo As New Executive Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Through Music (ETM), the leading nonprofit in music and arts education, today announced the appointment of Joseph T. Amodeo as Executive Director, effective November 26, 2018. Amodeo joins ETM from Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC). He will follow ETM's current and founding Executive Director, Katherine Damkohler, who has held the role since 1991.

"Education Through Music's Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Mr. Amodeo to the ETM family," said Richard Bernstein, Chairman of the Education Through Music Board of Directors, and Executive Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield. "Joseph's leadership, enthusiasm, and commitment to our mission provide ETM with an ideal leader for our next chapter, as we continue to grow and build ETM's programs across New York City."

As Executive Director, Amodeo will lead the organization with a specific focus on directing development and fundraising strategies to support an aggressive growth plan. Between his passion for providing arts education to all students and his action-oriented leadership style, Amodeo is the perfect addition to the ETM executive team.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Education Through Music during this pivotal moment in the organization's history. ETM has a proven track record of success and I cannot wait to be a part of the team that ensures more children throughout New York City have greater access to the transformative impact of music education," said Amodeo.

After nearly 30 years of service at ETM, the current and founding Executive Director, Katherine Damkohler, will be stepping down and taking on a new role which will be responsible for leading ETM's mission to provide music as a core subject for all children on a national scale. Under the leadership of Damkohler, ETM expanded the program from serving one school to over 50 and launched an affiliate program in Los Angeles in 2006 as their first venture in a coast-to-coast music education platform.

"After leading Education Through Music for over two decades, I could not be more excited that Joseph Amodeo will follow in my footsteps as the next Executive Director for ETM," said Damkohler. "ETM is poised for continued impact and growth, and Mr. Amodeo will provide the leadership and passion for educational equity and access necessary to ensure thousands of students' lives are changed for the better. I look forward to working with him and the Board of Directors as we continue to grow our presence throughout the United States."

ETM has grown exponentially in recent years, implementing music education into the core curriculum, which has served as a catalyst for improvements in academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence. In the 2018-2019 school year, Education Through Music will serve over 34,000 students throughout 65 New York City schools.

About Education Through Music

Education Through Music was founded in 1991 to promote the integration of music into the curricula of under-resourced schools in order to enhance students' academic performance and general development. ETM forms long-term partnerships with elementary and middle schools to develop sustainable, long-term music programs.

The ETM model currently serves nearly 34,000 students in New York City, and our model reaches another 12,000 children through the work of our licensed affiliate organization in Los Angeles. ETM's comprehensive, sustainable music education network has garnered the support of corporations, public policy makers and foundations, including The Music Man Foundation, CMA Foundation, The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, Steinway & Sons, William Randolph Hearst Foundation and D'Addario Foundation. For more information, visit us at ETMonline.org

