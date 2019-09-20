Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Educational Environmental Forum To Be Held To Address Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals.  PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don't break down and they can accumulate over time.  There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects (Source: U.S. EPA).

On April 22-24, 2020 an educational environmental forum (PFAS Forum) is being conducted at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel in Tampa, Florida.  The PFAS Forum is being organized to provide an understanding of the environmental issues related to PFAS, educate the environmental/remediation industry and regulatory community on the potential risks from PFAS, as well as, discus regulatory and legal issues, monitoring, treatment, cleanup and disposal technologies.

Tentative topical areas include: 

  • PFAS Chemistry and Toxicology
  • Regulatory and Legal Issues
  • Investigation
  • Remediation
  • Analytical Detection
  • Contamination Assessment
  • Transactional Assessments
  • Sampling Protocols
  • Risk Communication

The Forum is being organized by the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX), the International Society of Technical & Environmental Professionals (INSTEP) and Florida State University's Center for Biomedical & Toxicological Research (CBTR). 

For information on submitting an abstract, becoming a sponsor, exhibiting or registering please visit the PFAS Forum web site at:  https://pfasforum.org.  For additional information contact Gene Jones, CEO of SWIX by email: gene@swixusa.org or by phone:  850-386-6280.

 

ABSTRACT DEADLINEJanuary 17, 2020

 

About the Conference Organizers

Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that assists industries and municipalities with waste issues.  SWIX operates as a cooperative effort between the Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida State University.  SWIX serves as a clearinghouse and repository for business concerning information on solid and hazardous waste management alternatives; pollution prevention approaches; market development for recyclable materials in Florida; recycled projects which are available to Florida markets; the availability of and demand for waste materials; waste management services and products; and regulatory information related to solid and hazardous waste management. Visit: swixusa.org

International Society of Technical & Environmental Professionals, Inc. (INSTEP) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of environmental professionals.  INSTEP continues to develop programs to enhance the environmental professional with topics including: standards development, education and certification, and coordination and consulting relating to both public and private interests.  Visit: instep.ws

The Center for Biomedical and Toxicological Research (CBTR) was established at Florida State University in 1982.  The CBTR addresses problems associated with environmental impacts to human health not only in Florida, but nationally and worldwide.  The CBTR accomplishes these goals by conducting research, teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels, conducting training activities, and providing technical support services to government at the local, regional, national and international levels.  CBTR faculty, staff and students have conducted numerous projects related to public health and environmental research and training for the Florida Departments of Environmental Protection, Health, Labor and Employment Security as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the U.S. Department of Energy.  Visit: www.cbtr.fsu.edu

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-environmental-forum-to-be-held-to-address-per--and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas-300922736.html

SOURCE Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12pEducational Environmental Forum To Be Held To Address Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
PR
07:10pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
07:02pRAZOR ENERGY CORP : . Announces Director Resignation
AQ
07:01pUAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Lockheed Martin Corp. | Technavio
BU
06:50pS&P GLOBAL : NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum, PriceSmart to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:47pFORTINET : FortiVet Addresses the Cyber Skills Shortage in Canada
PU
06:47pGOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue
PU
06:42pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Cancels Financing
PU
06:42pZUORA : When Is A Car Not A Car?
PU
06:39pHIGHLANDS BANKSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. - HLND
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group