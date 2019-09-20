Educational Environmental Forum To Be Held To Address Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don't break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects (Source: U.S. EPA).

On April 22-24, 2020 an educational environmental forum (PFAS Forum) is being conducted at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel in Tampa, Florida. The PFAS Forum is being organized to provide an understanding of the environmental issues related to PFAS, educate the environmental/remediation industry and regulatory community on the potential risks from PFAS, as well as, discus regulatory and legal issues, monitoring, treatment, cleanup and disposal technologies.

Tentative topical areas include:

PFAS Chemistry and Toxicology

Regulatory and Legal Issues

Investigation

Remediation

Analytical Detection

Contamination Assessment

Transactional Assessments

Sampling Protocols

Risk Communication

The Forum is being organized by the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX), the International Society of Technical & Environmental Professionals (INSTEP) and Florida State University's Center for Biomedical & Toxicological Research (CBTR).

For information on submitting an abstract, becoming a sponsor, exhibiting or registering please visit the PFAS Forum web site at: https://pfasforum.org. For additional information contact Gene Jones, CEO of SWIX by email: gene@swixusa.org or by phone: 850-386-6280.

ABSTRACT DEADLINE: January 17, 2020

About the Conference Organizers

Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that assists industries and municipalities with waste issues. SWIX operates as a cooperative effort between the Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida State University. SWIX serves as a clearinghouse and repository for business concerning information on solid and hazardous waste management alternatives; pollution prevention approaches; market development for recyclable materials in Florida; recycled projects which are available to Florida markets; the availability of and demand for waste materials; waste management services and products; and regulatory information related to solid and hazardous waste management. Visit: swixusa.org

International Society of Technical & Environmental Professionals, Inc. (INSTEP) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of environmental professionals. INSTEP continues to develop programs to enhance the environmental professional with topics including: standards development, education and certification, and coordination and consulting relating to both public and private interests. Visit: instep.ws

The Center for Biomedical and Toxicological Research (CBTR) was established at Florida State University in 1982. The CBTR addresses problems associated with environmental impacts to human health not only in Florida, but nationally and worldwide. The CBTR accomplishes these goals by conducting research, teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels, conducting training activities, and providing technical support services to government at the local, regional, national and international levels. CBTR faculty, staff and students have conducted numerous projects related to public health and environmental research and training for the Florida Departments of Environmental Protection, Health, Labor and Employment Security as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the U.S. Department of Energy. Visit: www.cbtr.fsu.edu

