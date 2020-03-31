Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Educational SANS Webinar on Securing Unmanaged IoT Devices in Healthcare & Life Sciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT

CyberX to jointly present with former Global Information Security Officer & Risk Manager at a global pharmaceutical and life sciences organization

CyberX, the IoT security company, today announced that it is sponsoring an educational SANS webinar about “Securing Unmanaged IoT Devices in Healthcare & Life Sciences.”

Led by Christy Peel, formerly the Global Information Security Officer & Risk Manager at a Global 2000 pharmaceutical and life sciences organization, the webinar will be held on Friday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Now more than ever, healthcare and life sciences organizations play a vital role in our collective wellbeing. Today’s researchers and scientists rely on a diverse set of smart devices to get their critical work done faster and more efficiently, including connected IoT devices such as real-time sensors, lab cameras, automated liquid handling robots, and mass spectrometers. Healthcare organizations also rely on a range of building management systems (BMS) to manage physical access control, security cameras, power, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, pumping stations, elevators, and lights.

However, these IoT devices don’t support agents and are often unpatched, unmanaged, and invisible to IT teams – making them soft targets for adversaries seeking to gain access to corporate networks in order to steal sensitive intellectual property or deploy ransomware.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

  • Challenges of securing unmanaged IoT devices in healthcare
  • Practical strategies for reducing IoT risk – without deploying agents or interfering with lab operations
  • How to implement unified security monitoring and governance across IT, IoT, BMS, and OT

Christy Peel spent the last eight years at a Global 2000 pharmaceutical and life sciences organization, where she was head of global information security and risk management. She previously worked as a Principal Technical Consultant at BT Global Services, where she designed technical architectures for biomedical and energy organizations.

To register for the webinar, or to receive a recording of the presentation, please visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/113740. (Note: you must create a free SANS account to register.)

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. For more information, visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aLNDC LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm – LNDC
GL
09:41aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Flight Schedule Revised May 4—June 5
PU
09:41aDIGNITANA PUBL : to present business update related to COVID-19 this Thursday
AQ
09:41aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces Extension of Debentures and Completion of Debt Settlement of Previously Issued Debentures
AQ
09:40aPSP Investments and ATRF Complete Acquisition of AltaGas Canada Inc.
NE
09:40aNew Retail Systems Research Survey Report Details Consumer Online Shopping Habits During Coronavirus
BU
09:39aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)
GL
09:38aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA amends the developed legal protection process plan
AQ
09:38aBIP CAPITAL : Expands Leadership Team
PR
09:37aCoronavirus concerns delay restart of Ford's North American production
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group