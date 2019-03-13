Edupoint Enters Florida with Clay County District Schools Selection of its Synergy Education Platform

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Mar 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Clay County District Schools has selected Edupoint(R) Educational Systems to implement its industry-leading Synergy Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management. The district's cloud-hosted Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System, Synergy Learning Management System with RTI/MTSS and Assessment, Synergy Special Education, and Synergy Adult Ed/WDIS System. Clay County District Schools serves over 36,000 students across 52 schools in northeast Florida.



Synergy Education Platform will provide Clay County District Schools with a seamless ecosystem for streamlining student data management, giving the district a single database to hold all of its data points, cleaning the data, making reporting more efficient, and providing visibility in one location.



"Technology should result in an improvement of process, not overwhelm you," said Jeremy Bunkley, Director of Information Services for Clay County District Schools. "We were reaching a point of training saturation, but with Synergy, we are getting a single place to put everything. That will reduce the amount of professional development needed and really simplify the process for our teachers."



Synergy Education Platform will also make it easier for Clay County teachers to perform instructional tasks such as identifying student strengths and weaknesses, differentiating instruction, tracking student progress, ensuring that students receive needed intervention, and collaborating with other teachers.



"Clay is once again being proactive and moving toward a more teacher-friendly system," said Renna Lee Paiva, President of Clay County Education Association. "I am sure the teachers will be delighted with the potential of this new system."



"The system that we're replacing is a good SIS, but we knew we could do more," said Superintendent Addison Davis. "The Synergy mobile applications have a clean, crisp design and provide a level of accessibility and visibility for students that we believe will be a fantastic addition. When we took into account all of the various programs we're going to be turning off, we realized this wasn't just about a professional development and training pattern - this was about a fiscal savings for the district."



"Edupoint found a kinship with Clay County in what we were attempting to do, placing a high value on solutions that are not only teacher-centric, but are also focused on streamlining processes to make everyday tasks easier," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "We are pleased to be partnering with Clay County in providing our next-generation data management solutions to their stakeholders, and we look forward to developing new relationships with districts throughout Florida."



About Edupoint Educational Systems:



For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics.



Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give parents, students, teachers, administrators, health staff, special education teams, and counselors access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.



Learn more: http://www.edupoint.com/.



