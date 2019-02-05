Edward A. Adler Joins Academy Securities' Advisory Board

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Edward A. Adler to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Adler brings decades of experience to Academy’s Advisory Board and is currently the Head of the US credit investment platform for GreenOak Real Estate. Previously, Mr. Adler ran the US Commercial Real Estate Group for Deutsche Bank and earlier had run Deutsche Bank’s Asian Real Estate Finance and Securitization businesses in Tokyo. During his career, Mr. Adler has also worked at Citigroup as their Head of Americas and the Asian Real Estate Finance business for their Fixed Income Division.

“We are thrilled to add Ed to our advisory board,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims. “Academy will benefit from his deep Real Estate industry knowledge and management capabilities.”

Mr. Adler graduated with honors from Union College with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Mr. Adler is an adjunct professor at Columbia’s School of Real Estate Development Program. Additionally, Mr. Adler serves on the board of The Catalog for Giving, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of New York City children.

“Ed’s 30 years of experience in the Real Estate industry will add a valuable perspective to our advisory board and will enhance our value proposition for our clients,” said Phil McConkey, President of Academy Securities.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Boston, San Diego and Chapel Hill. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

