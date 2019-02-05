Edward A. Adler Joins Academy Securities' Advisory Board

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled
Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise
(MBE), today announced the addition of Edward A. Adler to its Advisory
Board.
Mr. Adler brings decades of experience to Academy’s Advisory Board and
is currently the Head of the US credit investment platform for GreenOak
Real Estate. Previously, Mr. Adler ran the US Commercial Real Estate
Group for Deutsche Bank and earlier had run Deutsche Bank’s Asian Real
Estate Finance and Securitization businesses in Tokyo. During his
career, Mr. Adler has also worked at Citigroup as their Head of Americas
and the Asian Real Estate Finance business for their Fixed Income
Division.
“We are thrilled to add Ed to our advisory board,” stated Academy’s
Chairman and CEO Chance Mims. “Academy will benefit from his deep Real
Estate industry knowledge and management capabilities.”
Mr. Adler graduated with honors from Union College with a B.S. in
Mechanical Engineering and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business
School. Mr. Adler is an adjunct professor at Columbia’s School of Real
Estate Development Program. Additionally, Mr. Adler serves on the board
of The Catalog for Giving, a nonprofit organization dedicated to
transforming the lives of New York City children.
“Ed’s 30 years of experience in the Real Estate industry will add a
valuable perspective to our advisory board and will enhance our value
proposition for our clients,” said Phil McConkey, President of Academy
Securities.
About Academy Securities
Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment
bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income and
equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military
training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services
experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high
ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence
in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong
visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each
other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and
only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified
as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago,
Boston, San Diego and Chapel Hill. Information about Academy Securities
is available at www.academysecurities.com.
