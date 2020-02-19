Edward Schulte Joins Andersen as a Managing Director in the San Francisco Office

Andersen welcomes Edward Schulte as a Managing Director in the San Francisco office as part of the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) practice. Edward has 18 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in the taxation of hedge funds.

“I am excited to have Edward join our team in San Francisco. He brings a great deal of expertise in the taxation of financial instruments including advising companies on issues related but not limited to wash sales, short sales, constructive sales and reportable transactions,” said U.S. Country Managing Director, Dan DePaoli.

“Edward’s expertise in the taxation of financial instruments and advising companies on partnership structuring matters is a great addition to our AIF practice,” said Frank Cassidy, Office Managing Director of the San Francisco office. “His knowledge of hedge, venture capital and mutual funds will help to strengthen the practice in our office.”

Before joining Andersen, Edward was a Partner at KPMG in the alternative investments practice. He was also a Principal with Rothstein Kass.

Edward received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Economics from Augsburg University and his Master of Business Taxation from the University of Minnesota.

