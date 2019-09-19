Log in
Edwards :' 100th Year Environmental Award Recognises SEMI High-Tech Facility Committee

09/19/2019

The award, created to celebrate Edwards’ 100th anniversary, honours the committee’s work to promote environmentally sustainable practices in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Edwards presented its 100th Year Environmental Award to SEMI’s High-Tech Facility Committee (HTFC) at a ceremony held last night in conjunction with the SEMICON Taiwan conference. The award recognizes an individual or group within the semiconductor industry that has made a significant contribution to the protection of the environment for future generations. Edwards, a leading supplier of vacuum and abatement systems to the industry, created the award to celebrate its own one-hundred-year history creating environments where innovation can thrive.

In his remarks, Dr Paul Rawlings, President of the Semiconductor division at Edwards, cited the committee’s “outstanding contribution, leadership, drive, and ambition to reduce the impact of global warming and its potential detrimental effects on the climate for future generations.” He continued, “For one hundred years now Edwards has worked hard to nurture innovation in our customers’ manufacturing operations. In the last few decades we have fully realized the high priority we must all give to preserving our environment. This award is one small way we can promote those shared values. SEMI HTFC’s success in finding industry solutions that combine technical innovation and environmental responsibility should serve as a guiding example to us all.”

SEMI is the global industry association serving the product design and manufacturing chain for the electronics industry. The HTFC was formed by SEMI Taiwan in 2013 to promote common interests in enhancing the planning, design, construction, commissioning, technology, operation and maintenance of high-tech semiconductor fabrication facilities.

Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com and about SEMI HTFC at www.htfc-eng.org.

About Edwards

Edwards is celebrating its 100-year birthday in 2019. The founder, FD Edwards, began by providing vacuum equipment from a small office in South London; 100 years later Edwards has over 6,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment.

Edwards’ innovations are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments in a wide range of R&D applications. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.


© Business Wire 2019
