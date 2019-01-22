Edwards : Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation at SEMICON Korea

Novel approaches to vacuum and abatement challenges help to enable new,
more complex chip technologies and more productive fabs.
At SEMICON® Korea this year Edwards will present innovative solutions
that help chip makers remain competitive in today’s demanding and
diverse market. The growing demand for more complex designs at smaller
technology nodes has resulted in many different semiconductor
manufacturing processes that use a wide variety of technology approaches
and materials – all relying on new vacuum and abatement methodologies
for their successful implementation.
Edwards is celebrating 100
years of technological innovation this year. It will showcase new
approaches for innovation, productivity, and safety in two presentations
during SEMICON Korea:
-
“CVD
Precursors and Associated By-products – Ensuring Maximum Chamber
Productivity,” by Al Brightman, Sr. Product Manager,
Edwards. This paper will present optimum vacuum solutions designed
to reduce equipment downtime and improve productivity in the fab. In
addition, health and safety risks can be greatly reduced (Wednesday,
23 January, Room 308).
-
“Enabling
3D and High-aspect Ratio Etch Technologies through On-Chamber Process
Vacuum,” by Adam Stover, Applications Manager, Edwards.
This paper will not only discuss traditional pumping challenges and
proven solutions, but also the novel application challenges that could
potentially gate more complex 3D NAND, PRAM and other device
structures (Thursday, 24 January, Room 307).
In its booth (D104), Edwards will feature a next-generation model of its
popular iXH
dry vacuum pump that is specifically-designed to handle condensable
gases. It offers a higher temperature capability for harsh processes.
“Safe and effective management of process exhaust is a growing concern
today, especially with the development of increasingly stringent
emissions limits world-wide,” said Jason Yun, General Manager, Edwards
Korea. “At the same time, advancing technologies are introducing new
materials and processes that present challenges, each requiring an
optimized vacuum and abatement solution. For example, our
next-generation iXH pump is specifically designed to prevent the
accumulation of condensable materials inside the pump.” Yun adds, “As
Edwards celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year, we look forward
to continuing to collaborate closely with our customers to create
solutions that enable them to innovate.”
Visit Edwards at booth D104 during SEMICON Korea to learn more about
sub-fab solutions and value-added services. SEMICON
Korea takes place 23-25 January at COEX, Seoul, Korea. Further
information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.
About Edwards
Edwards is celebrating its 100-year birthday in 2019. The founder, FD
Edwards, began by importing vacuum equipment from a small office in
South London; 100 years later Edwards has over 6,000 employees worldwide
engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum
and exhaust management equipment. Edwards Semiconductor and Semi Service
divisions now employ around 1800 Koreans working in Product Companies,
Customer Centres, Administration Centres, Service Technology Centres and
our customers’ fabs throughout Korea.
Edwards’ innovations are integral to manufacturing processes for
semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also
used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes
including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other
metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments
in a wide range of R&D applications. Edwards has state-of-the-art
manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.
