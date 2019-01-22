Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edwards : Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation at SEMICON Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Novel approaches to vacuum and abatement challenges help to enable new, more complex chip technologies and more productive fabs.

At SEMICON® Korea this year Edwards will present innovative solutions that help chip makers remain competitive in today’s demanding and diverse market. The growing demand for more complex designs at smaller technology nodes has resulted in many different semiconductor manufacturing processes that use a wide variety of technology approaches and materials – all relying on new vacuum and abatement methodologies for their successful implementation.

Edwards is celebrating 100 years of technological innovation this year. It will showcase new approaches for innovation, productivity, and safety in two presentations during SEMICON Korea:

In its booth (D104), Edwards will feature a next-generation model of its popular iXH dry vacuum pump that is specifically-designed to handle condensable gases. It offers a higher temperature capability for harsh processes.

“Safe and effective management of process exhaust is a growing concern today, especially with the development of increasingly stringent emissions limits world-wide,” said Jason Yun, General Manager, Edwards Korea. “At the same time, advancing technologies are introducing new materials and processes that present challenges, each requiring an optimized vacuum and abatement solution. For example, our next-generation iXH pump is specifically designed to prevent the accumulation of condensable materials inside the pump.” Yun adds, “As Edwards celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year, we look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with our customers to create solutions that enable them to innovate.”

Visit Edwards at booth D104 during SEMICON Korea to learn more about sub-fab solutions and value-added services. SEMICON Korea takes place 23-25 January at COEX, Seoul, Korea. Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.

About Edwards

Edwards is celebrating its 100-year birthday in 2019. The founder, FD Edwards, began by importing vacuum equipment from a small office in South London; 100 years later Edwards has over 6,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards Semiconductor and Semi Service divisions now employ around 1800 Koreans working in Product Companies, Customer Centres, Administration Centres, Service Technology Centres and our customers’ fabs throughout Korea.

Edwards’ innovations are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments in a wide range of R&D applications. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15pNAVIENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pEPOXY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:14pmPhase Technologies, Inc. Names New CEO, Announces Change in Strategic Direction
GL
05:14pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J, U.S. states settle hip implant claims for $120 million
RE
05:13pMID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pFanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention Kicks Off 2019 Event Schedule With Celebrity Guests Announcements
BU
05:13pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2019-INV1 Trust
BU
05:13pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:12pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.