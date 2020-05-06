Log in
Effective Date of Capital Decrease

05/06/2020 | 10:39am EDT

London, United Kingdom, 6 May 2020 - Nord Gold SE ('Nordgold' or the 'Company') announces that the effective date of the share capital decrease, which was announced on 20 April 2020, is currently shown on Companies House to be 27 April 2020.

This delay in the share capital decrease registration is because Companies House has suspended its same day service, and is experiencing considerable delays in processing filings, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 14:38:04 UTC
