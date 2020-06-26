Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income - PDF

Release Date: June 26, 2020 Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income, May 2020 (billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted at annual rates) Levels Change from preceding month 2020 2020

IVA CCAdj

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Feb. Mar. Apr. May 1 Personal income 19,014.3 19,117.5 18,694.6 20,713.5 19,839.3 103.2 -422.9 2,018.8 -874.2 2 Compensation of employees 11,674.2 11,732.0 11,335.1 10,495.5 10,753.7 57.8 -396.8 -839.7 258.3 3 Wages and salaries 9,505.3 9,555.2 9,202.7 8,499.8 8,733.3 49.9 -352.5 -702.9 233.5 4 Private industries 8,024.0 8,069.3 7,715.1 7,060.4 7,321.8 45.3 -354.2 -654.7 261.4 5 Government 1,481.2 1,485.9 1,487.6 1,439.4 1,411.5 4.7 1.8 -48.2 -27.9 6 Supplements to wages and salaries 2,168.9 2,176.8 2,132.4 1,995.7 2,020.4 7.8 -44.4 -136.7 24.7 7 Proprietors' income with IVA and CCAdj 1,711.3 1,764.3 1,623.2 1,417.2 1,457.1 53.0 -141.1 -206.0 39.8 8 Farm 26.3 61.6 26.2 23.0 19.8 35.3 -35.4 -3.2 -3.2 9 Nonfarm 1,685.0 1,702.8 1,597.1 1,394.2 1,437.3 17.8 -105.7 -202.8 43.1 10 Rental income of persons with CCAdj 793.7 795.4 797.4 797.9 799.1 1.8 2.0 0.5 1.2 11 Personal income receipts on assets 3,023.6 3,007.0 2,999.2 2,953.2 2,911.1 -16.6 -7.8 -46.1 -42.1 12 Personal interest income 1,721.3 1,701.4 1,690.2 1,660.8 1,638.8 -19.9 -11.2 -29.3 -22.0 13 Personal dividend income 1,302.3 1,305.6 1,309.1 1,292.3 1,272.3 3.3 3.4 -16.7 -20.1 14 Personal current transfer receipts 3,270.4 3,284.3 3,360.3 6,388.0 5,290.1 13.9 75.9 3,027.7 -1,097.8 15 Government social benefits to persons 3,214.8 3,228.5 3,304.3 6,331.9 5,233.9 13.7 75.8 3,027.6 -1,098.0 16 Social security 1,067.4 1,071.7 1,075.1 1,077.6 1,080.5 4.3 3.3 2.5 2.9 17 Medicare 829.6 833.4 837.3 841.1 861.4 3.8 3.9 3.8 20.3 18 Medicaid 638.3 644.2 661.0 689.0 707.7 5.9 16.8 28.0 18.7 19 Unemployment insurance 26.5 26.2 69.6 452.6 1,277.9 -0.3 43.5 383.0 825.3 Of which:1 20 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ... ... ... 29.5 131.0 ... ... 29.5 101.5 21 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ... ... ... 0.9 7.2 ... ... 0.9 6.3 22 Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments ... ... ... 149.9 841.8 ... ... 149.9 691.9 23 Veterans' benefits 124.6 125.2 125.8 126.2 127.1 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.9 24 Other 528.4 527.8 535.5 3,145.3 1,179.3 -0.6 7.7 2,609.8 -1,965.9 Of which: 25 Economic impact payments2 ... ... ... 2,588.4 605.8 ... ... 2,588.4 -1,982.6 26 Other current transfer receipts, from business (net) 55.6 55.8 56.0 56.1 56.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 27 Less: Contributions for government social insurance 1,458.9 1,465.6 1,420.6 1,338.3 1,371.8 6.7 -44.9 -82.4 33.5 28 Less: Personal current taxes 2,220.7 2,233.7 2,163.9 2,014.8 2,051.8 13.0 -69.8 -149.1 36.9 29 Equals: Disposable personal income (DPI) 16,793.6 16,883.8 16,530.7 18,698.6 17,787.5 90.2 -353.1 2,167.9 -911.1 30 Less: Personal outlays 15,463.4 15,465.4 14,453.0 12,676.2 13,666.1 1.9 -1,012.4 -1,776.8 989.9 31 Personal consumption expenditures 14,909.9 14,914.3 13,925.8 12,168.2 13,162.6 4.4 -988.5 -1,757.6 994.5 32 Personal interest payments 357.1 354.6 330.7 311.5 306.9 -2.5 -23.9 -19.2 -4.6 Of which: 33 Student loan forbearance3 ... ... -21.4 -36.0 -36.0 ... -21.4 -14.6 0.0 34 Personal current transfer payments 196.4 196.4 196.5 196.6 196.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 35 To government 106.6 106.7 106.7 106.8 106.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 36 To the rest of the world (net) 89.8 89.8 89.8 89.8 89.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 37 Equals: Personal saving 1,330.2 1,418.4 2,077.7 6,022.4 4,121.4 88.3 659.2 3,944.7 -1,901.0 -Inventory valuation adjustment -Capital consumption adjustment

NOTE: For national statistics detailing the amount and sources of people's incomes for each month, BEA publishes the total level of personal income at an annualized rate. BEA does this so that monthly estimates of personal income can be easily compared to quarterly estimates of personal income included in BEA's quarterly gross domesticproduct report, for example. To be consistent, the figures in this table also are annualized. For more information, see the FAQ"Why does BEA publish estimates at annualrates?"on BEA's website.

Data on this table will be superseded by updated estimates.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis