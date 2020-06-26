|
Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income - PDF
06/26/2020 | 08:49am EDT
|
Release Date: June 26, 2020
|
Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income, May 2020
|
(billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted at annual rates)
|
Levels
|
Change from preceding month
|
2020
|
2020
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
1
|
Personal income
|
19,014.3
|
19,117.5
|
18,694.6
|
20,713.5
|
19,839.3
|
103.2
|
-422.9
|
2,018.8
|
-874.2
|
2
|
Compensation of employees
|
11,674.2
|
11,732.0
|
11,335.1
|
10,495.5
|
10,753.7
|
57.8
|
-396.8
|
-839.7
|
258.3
|
3
|
Wages and salaries
|
9,505.3
|
9,555.2
|
9,202.7
|
8,499.8
|
8,733.3
|
49.9
|
-352.5
|
-702.9
|
233.5
|
4
|
Private industries
|
8,024.0
|
8,069.3
|
7,715.1
|
7,060.4
|
7,321.8
|
45.3
|
-354.2
|
-654.7
|
261.4
|
5
|
Government
|
1,481.2
|
1,485.9
|
1,487.6
|
1,439.4
|
1,411.5
|
4.7
|
1.8
|
-48.2
|
-27.9
|
6
|
Supplements to wages and salaries
|
2,168.9
|
2,176.8
|
2,132.4
|
1,995.7
|
2,020.4
|
7.8
|
-44.4
|
-136.7
|
24.7
|
7
|
Proprietors' income with IVA and CCAdj
|
1,711.3
|
1,764.3
|
1,623.2
|
1,417.2
|
1,457.1
|
53.0
|
-141.1
|
-206.0
|
39.8
|
8
|
Farm
|
26.3
|
61.6
|
26.2
|
23.0
|
19.8
|
35.3
|
-35.4
|
-3.2
|
-3.2
|
9
|
Nonfarm
|
1,685.0
|
1,702.8
|
1,597.1
|
1,394.2
|
1,437.3
|
17.8
|
-105.7
|
-202.8
|
43.1
|
10
|
Rental income of persons with CCAdj
|
793.7
|
795.4
|
797.4
|
797.9
|
799.1
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
11
|
Personal income receipts on assets
|
3,023.6
|
3,007.0
|
2,999.2
|
2,953.2
|
2,911.1
|
-16.6
|
-7.8
|
-46.1
|
-42.1
|
12
|
Personal interest income
|
1,721.3
|
1,701.4
|
1,690.2
|
1,660.8
|
1,638.8
|
-19.9
|
-11.2
|
-29.3
|
-22.0
|
13
|
Personal dividend income
|
1,302.3
|
1,305.6
|
1,309.1
|
1,292.3
|
1,272.3
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
-16.7
|
-20.1
|
14
|
Personal current transfer receipts
|
3,270.4
|
3,284.3
|
3,360.3
|
6,388.0
|
5,290.1
|
13.9
|
75.9
|
3,027.7
|
-1,097.8
|
15
|
Government social benefits to persons
|
3,214.8
|
3,228.5
|
3,304.3
|
6,331.9
|
5,233.9
|
13.7
|
75.8
|
3,027.6
|
-1,098.0
|
16
|
Social security
|
1,067.4
|
1,071.7
|
1,075.1
|
1,077.6
|
1,080.5
|
4.3
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
17
|
Medicare
|
829.6
|
833.4
|
837.3
|
841.1
|
861.4
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
20.3
|
18
|
Medicaid
|
638.3
|
644.2
|
661.0
|
689.0
|
707.7
|
5.9
|
16.8
|
28.0
|
18.7
|
19
|
Unemployment insurance
|
26.5
|
26.2
|
69.6
|
452.6
|
1,277.9
|
-0.3
|
43.5
|
383.0
|
825.3
|
Of which:1
|
20
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
29.5
|
131.0
|
...
|
...
|
29.5
|
101.5
|
21
|
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
0.9
|
7.2
|
...
|
...
|
0.9
|
6.3
|
22
|
Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
149.9
|
841.8
|
...
|
...
|
149.9
|
691.9
|
23
|
Veterans' benefits
|
124.6
|
125.2
|
125.8
|
126.2
|
127.1
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
24
|
Other
|
528.4
|
527.8
|
535.5
|
3,145.3
|
1,179.3
|
-0.6
|
7.7
|
2,609.8
|
-1,965.9
|
Of which:
|
25
|
Economic impact payments2
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
2,588.4
|
605.8
|
...
|
...
|
2,588.4
|
-1,982.6
|
26
|
Other current transfer receipts, from business (net)
|
55.6
|
55.8
|
56.0
|
56.1
|
56.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
27
|
Less: Contributions for government social insurance
|
1,458.9
|
1,465.6
|
1,420.6
|
1,338.3
|
1,371.8
|
6.7
|
-44.9
|
-82.4
|
33.5
|
28
|
Less: Personal current taxes
|
2,220.7
|
2,233.7
|
2,163.9
|
2,014.8
|
2,051.8
|
13.0
|
-69.8
|
-149.1
|
36.9
|
29
|
Equals: Disposable personal income (DPI)
|
16,793.6
|
16,883.8
|
16,530.7
|
18,698.6
|
17,787.5
|
90.2
|
-353.1
|
2,167.9
|
-911.1
|
30
|
Less: Personal outlays
|
15,463.4
|
15,465.4
|
14,453.0
|
12,676.2
|
13,666.1
|
1.9
|
-1,012.4
|
-1,776.8
|
989.9
|
31
|
Personal consumption expenditures
|
14,909.9
|
14,914.3
|
13,925.8
|
12,168.2
|
13,162.6
|
4.4
|
-988.5
|
-1,757.6
|
994.5
|
32
|
Personal interest payments
|
357.1
|
354.6
|
330.7
|
311.5
|
306.9
|
-2.5
|
-23.9
|
-19.2
|
-4.6
|
Of which:
|
33
|
Student loan forbearance3
|
...
|
...
|
-21.4
|
-36.0
|
-36.0
|
...
|
-21.4
|
-14.6
|
0.0
|
34
|
Personal current transfer payments
|
196.4
|
196.4
|
196.5
|
196.6
|
196.6
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
35
|
To government
|
106.6
|
106.7
|
106.7
|
106.8
|
106.8
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
36
|
To the rest of the world (net)
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
89.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
37
|
Equals: Personal saving
|
1,330.2
|
1,418.4
|
2,077.7
|
6,022.4
|
4,121.4
|
88.3
|
659.2
|
3,944.7
|
-1,901.0
|
-Inventory valuation adjustment
|
-Capital consumption adjustment
NOTE: For national statistics detailing the amount and sources of people's incomes for each month, BEA publishes the total level of personal income at an annualized rate. BEA does this so that monthly estimates of personal income can be easily compared to quarterly estimates of personal income included in BEA's quarterly gross domesticproduct report, for example. To be consistent, the figures in this table also are annualized. For more information, see the FAQ"Why does BEA publish estimates at annualrates?"on BEA's website.
Data on this table will be superseded by updated estimates.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
