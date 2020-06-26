Log in
Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income - PDF

06/26/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Release Date: June 26, 2020

Effects of Selected Federal Pandemic Response Programs on Personal Income, May 2020

(billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted at annual rates)

Levels

Change from preceding month

2020

2020

IVA

CCAdj

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

1

Personal income

19,014.3

19,117.5

18,694.6

20,713.5

19,839.3

103.2

-422.9

2,018.8

-874.2

2

Compensation of employees

11,674.2

11,732.0

11,335.1

10,495.5

10,753.7

57.8

-396.8

-839.7

258.3

3

Wages and salaries

9,505.3

9,555.2

9,202.7

8,499.8

8,733.3

49.9

-352.5

-702.9

233.5

4

Private industries

8,024.0

8,069.3

7,715.1

7,060.4

7,321.8

45.3

-354.2

-654.7

261.4

5

Government

1,481.2

1,485.9

1,487.6

1,439.4

1,411.5

4.7

1.8

-48.2

-27.9

6

Supplements to wages and salaries

2,168.9

2,176.8

2,132.4

1,995.7

2,020.4

7.8

-44.4

-136.7

24.7

7

Proprietors' income with IVA and CCAdj

1,711.3

1,764.3

1,623.2

1,417.2

1,457.1

53.0

-141.1

-206.0

39.8

8

Farm

26.3

61.6

26.2

23.0

19.8

35.3

-35.4

-3.2

-3.2

9

Nonfarm

1,685.0

1,702.8

1,597.1

1,394.2

1,437.3

17.8

-105.7

-202.8

43.1

10

Rental income of persons with CCAdj

793.7

795.4

797.4

797.9

799.1

1.8

2.0

0.5

1.2

11

Personal income receipts on assets

3,023.6

3,007.0

2,999.2

2,953.2

2,911.1

-16.6

-7.8

-46.1

-42.1

12

Personal interest income

1,721.3

1,701.4

1,690.2

1,660.8

1,638.8

-19.9

-11.2

-29.3

-22.0

13

Personal dividend income

1,302.3

1,305.6

1,309.1

1,292.3

1,272.3

3.3

3.4

-16.7

-20.1

14

Personal current transfer receipts

3,270.4

3,284.3

3,360.3

6,388.0

5,290.1

13.9

75.9

3,027.7

-1,097.8

15

Government social benefits to persons

3,214.8

3,228.5

3,304.3

6,331.9

5,233.9

13.7

75.8

3,027.6

-1,098.0

16

Social security

1,067.4

1,071.7

1,075.1

1,077.6

1,080.5

4.3

3.3

2.5

2.9

17

Medicare

829.6

833.4

837.3

841.1

861.4

3.8

3.9

3.8

20.3

18

Medicaid

638.3

644.2

661.0

689.0

707.7

5.9

16.8

28.0

18.7

19

Unemployment insurance

26.5

26.2

69.6

452.6

1,277.9

-0.3

43.5

383.0

825.3

Of which:1

20

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

...

...

...

29.5

131.0

...

...

29.5

101.5

21

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

...

...

...

0.9

7.2

...

...

0.9

6.3

22

Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments

...

...

...

149.9

841.8

...

...

149.9

691.9

23

Veterans' benefits

124.6

125.2

125.8

126.2

127.1

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.9

24

Other

528.4

527.8

535.5

3,145.3

1,179.3

-0.6

7.7

2,609.8

-1,965.9

Of which:

25

Economic impact payments2

...

...

...

2,588.4

605.8

...

...

2,588.4

-1,982.6

26

Other current transfer receipts, from business (net)

55.6

55.8

56.0

56.1

56.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

27

Less: Contributions for government social insurance

1,458.9

1,465.6

1,420.6

1,338.3

1,371.8

6.7

-44.9

-82.4

33.5

28

Less: Personal current taxes

2,220.7

2,233.7

2,163.9

2,014.8

2,051.8

13.0

-69.8

-149.1

36.9

29

Equals: Disposable personal income (DPI)

16,793.6

16,883.8

16,530.7

18,698.6

17,787.5

90.2

-353.1

2,167.9

-911.1

30

Less: Personal outlays

15,463.4

15,465.4

14,453.0

12,676.2

13,666.1

1.9

-1,012.4

-1,776.8

989.9

31

Personal consumption expenditures

14,909.9

14,914.3

13,925.8

12,168.2

13,162.6

4.4

-988.5

-1,757.6

994.5

32

Personal interest payments

357.1

354.6

330.7

311.5

306.9

-2.5

-23.9

-19.2

-4.6

Of which:

33

Student loan forbearance3

...

...

-21.4

-36.0

-36.0

...

-21.4

-14.6

0.0

34

Personal current transfer payments

196.4

196.4

196.5

196.6

196.6

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

35

To government

106.6

106.7

106.7

106.8

106.8

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

36

To the rest of the world (net)

89.8

89.8

89.8

89.8

89.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

37

Equals: Personal saving

1,330.2

1,418.4

2,077.7

6,022.4

4,121.4

88.3

659.2

3,944.7

-1,901.0

-Inventory valuation adjustment

-Capital consumption adjustment

NOTE: For national statistics detailing the amount and sources of people's incomes for each month, BEA publishes the total level of personal income at an annualized rate. BEA does this so that monthly estimates of personal income can be easily compared to quarterly estimates of personal income included in BEA's quarterly gross domesticproduct report, for example. To be consistent, the figures in this table also are annualized. For more information, see the FAQ"Why does BEA publish estimates at annualrates?"on BEA's website.

Data on this table will be superseded by updated estimates.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:48:06 UTC
