Efficient Drivetrains (EDI) Announces Availability of its EDI PowerDrive 4000ev

Efficient
Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), a global leader in advanced high-efficiency
zero emissions plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions,
today announced the availability of its EDI PowerDrive™ 4000ev, ideally
suited for Type-A school buses. The Class-4 offering rounds out the
company’s all-electric school bus solution portfolio, spanning the full
spectrum for Type C, D, and A, in the North American market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005521/en/
Efficient Drivetrains rounds out its EV solution portfolio with its EDI PowerDrive™ 4000ev all-electric drivetrain, suitable for Type-A School Buses (Photo: Business Wire)
With a captive ridership of 26 million students, the number of vehicles
in the nation’s school bus fleet is bigger than commercial buses,
trains, and air travel services combined, reaching almost half a million
buses. Traditional vehicles deployed each morning and afternoon expose
students and the surrounding community to 15 times more mobile
particulates than their cleaner, electrified counterparts. Overall, the
industry is accelerating the adoption of zero-emissions buses to improve
air quality and reduce exposing children and local communities to toxic
emissions. Paired with available government subsidy and incentive
programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, school districts can now
benefit from low cost of ownership and sustainable transport for its
students.
EDI has already made significant strides in the electrification of the
school bus market, working with top OEMs to provide its EDI PowerDrive™
solution as a vehicle electrification kit and developer’s support
program. The EDI PowerDrive™ electrification kit
enables school bus manufacturers to rapidly bring EV solutions to
market, and includes a high-efficiency drivetrain-the EDI PowerDrive™,
vehicle control and telematics software-EDI PowerSuite™, and the
requisite training and support infrastructure to stand up production
lines. To accelerate market introductions, EDI is also available to
install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a
service for OEMs as they bring solutions to market.
The company’s all-electric powertrain, the EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev is
HVIP certified on leading OEM platforms for Type C and D buses, with
Type A following later this year. By integrating EDI’s drivetrain and
vehicle control software into school bus platforms, OEMs can offer fleet
operators the benefit of zero-emissions driving, significant reduction
in fuel costs, and reduced total cost of ownership. Bus drivers
operating the vehicle will continue to experience a standard driving
experience--all the expected full power vehicle performance of the OEM,
while eliminating harmful emissions.
News Highlights:
-
EDI announced the availability of it’s EDI PowerDrive™ 4000ev, an
all-electric powertrain ideally suited for Type A school buses.
-
The company has already collaborated with leading OEMs to electrify
type C and D buses for in the North American Market, including
approvals for CARB requirements and HVIP incentives.
-
Nationwide, school buses serve as one of the largest mass transit
segments in the US, and are among the oldest and dirtiest fleets on
the road today. The industry is looking to move to zero-emissions
options to improve air quality for students and the surrounding
community.
-
To accelerate adoption of electrified school buses, organizations
including the Air Resources Board and Energy Commission are offering
significant incentive programs that defray the overall cost of the
vehicle and charging infrastructure for school districts.
-
School Bus OEMs can quickly offer electrified solution offerings and
comply with emissions reductions mandates by integrating the EDI
PowerDrive™ 4000ev electrification kit--including control software and
optional telematics for vehicle analytics and real-time fleet
monitoring.
-
Drivers operating a vehicle with EDI PowerDrive™ systems benefit from
zero emissions driving, a high-performance vehicle experience
including the full power performance of the OEM, without modification
of normal driving behavior.
Supporting Quotes:
“The school bus industry continues to make significant progress in
providing zero-emissions options to school districts. Paired with
available government incentive programs, fleet operators are now able to
provide a strong business case for replacing older vehicles, and can
demonstrate that in addition to electric buses providing clean air, they
are less expensive to fuel and maintain, reducing the overall total cost
of ownership. With the addition of our latest EDI PowerDrive™ 4000ev
offering for Type-A buses, school bus manufacturers can now speed time
to market, and offer a full portfolio of electrified options.
-Joerg Ferchau, CEO
Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.
Additional Resources:
About EDI:
Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) develops and markets a range of
state-of-the-art EV and PHEV drivetrain solutions worldwide. EDI’s
leading-edge hybrid-electric drivetrain systems and technologies enable
OEMs to meet zero-emissions requirements while providing significant
cost and efficiency advantages for parallel and series hybrid drivetrain
architectures across nearly all platform classes and configurations. EDI
is currently active in EV and PHEV automotive projects throughout North
America and the APAC region. Visit www.efficientdrivetrains.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005521/en/